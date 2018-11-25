NFL odds, picks for Week 12: Proven computer model loving Jets and Seahawks

Early action on Thanksgiving has already shaken up the NFL standings, with the Cowboys taking the lead in the NFC East and the Saints and Bears holding serve in their respective divisions. And the Week 12 NFL odds indicate several other division leaders are looking at tight matchups. The Steelers are three-point favorites on the road at Denver, while the Texans are favored by four against the Titans on Monday Night Football, down from an open of 5.5 after it was reported that Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota (neck) will start. And in one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week, the Bengals, who will once again be without wide receiver AJ Green (toe), are favored by one against the Browns. With five division races still up in the air, and NFL odds moving, be sure to check out the top Week 12 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven model before laying any plays of your own.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 12 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 12 NFL picks the model loves: the Seahawks cover (+3.5) on the road at Carolina.

The Rams have taken a commanding lead in the NFC West, but the Seahawks (5-5) stayed afloat in the NFC Wild Card race with their huge win over the Packers last week. Now they meet up with the Panthers as the teams compete for playoff position.

According to the model, Russell Wilson throws for almost 250 yards, while Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and the rest of Seattle's backs pile up over 100 combined yards on the ground as the Seahawks cover in over 60 percent of simulations. You can confidently back the Over (47) as well because it hits in more than half of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 12 NFL predictions from the model: the Jets (+11) cover at home against the Patriots.

The line has moved two points in New England's favor after it was revealed that Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will miss the game with a foot injury. Instead, journeyman Josh McCown will start after throwing for 135 yards and two interceptions last week against the Bills.

But New England has plenty of injury concerns of its own, as Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), Sony Michel (knee) and Tom Brady (knee) have all been limited in practice this week. All three are expected to play on Sunday, but how effective they'll be remains to be seen. The model finds plenty of value on the Jets with the points in this matchup, as they cover the spread in over 55 percent of simulations. The Over (46.5) also hits 58 percent of the time.

The model has has a strong pick for the AFC battle between the Steelers and Broncos, and is also calling for a Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare in Week 12.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 12? And which Super Bowl contender gets a huge scare? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.



Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (+3, 37.5)

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (-13, 42)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5, 54.5)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-4, 48)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-1, 46.5)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+11, 46.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 46.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (-14, 43.5)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-9, 52)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (+3, 47.5)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-3, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-4, 41.5)