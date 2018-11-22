NFL odds, picks for Week 12: Proven computer model loving Patriots and Seahawks

After a historic performance on Monday Night Football, the Rams and the Chiefs have their byes in Week 12. However, there are still 15 other games on a packed Week 12 NFL schedule, including three games on Thanksgiving Day and Packers vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football. The latest NFL odds show the Vikings favored by a field goal in that one, down from an open of 4.5. Meanwhile in Indianapolis, the Colts host the Dolphins as 7.5-point favorites, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week and down from a high of nine. And in Denver, the Broncos are three-point underdogs to the Steelers after the line opened at 4.5. NFL odds and lines are constantly on the move, so before you make selections on those games or any others, you need to check out the Week 12 NFL picks and predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 12 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 12 NFL picks the model loves: the Seahawks cover (+3.5) on the road at Carolina.

The Rams have taken a commanding lead in the NFC West, but the Seahawks (5-5) stayed afloat in the NFC Wild Card race with their huge win over the Packers last week. Now they meet up with the Panthers as the teams compete for playoff position.

According to the model, Russell Wilson throws for almost 250 yards, while Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and the rest of Seattle's backs pile up over 100 combined yards on the ground as the Seahawks cover in over 60 percent of simulations. You can confidently back the Over (47) as well because it hits in more than half of simulations.

Another one of the Week 12 NFL predictions from the model: the Patriots cover as 9.5-point favorites on the road over the Jets.

The 3-7 Jets still lack playmaking ability on offense and their defense under head coach Todd Bowles has been a major letdown. SportsLine's Projection Model expects Tom Brady to take advantage, predicting he'll throw for well over 300 yards and two touchdowns. New England will likely get five-time Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski back from injury, giving the offense even more firepower over its AFC East rival.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hasn't practiced this week, which could mean another start for Josh McCown. According to the model, New England's defense forces three turnovers and the Patriots cover in over 55 percent of simulations. With a 32-point outburst from New England, Over (46) also hits over 55 percent of the time.

The model has has a strong pick for the AFC battle between the Steelers and Broncos, and is also calling for a Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare in Week 12.

The model has has a strong pick for the AFC battle between the Steelers and Broncos, and is also calling for a Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare in Week 12.



Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (+3, 43.5)

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 41)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-12.5, 60)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (+3, 37)

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens (-10.5, 43)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, 54.5)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5, 46.5)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 47.5)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+9.5, 46)

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 47.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers (-12.5, 44.5)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 51)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos (+3, 46.5)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-3, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (-6, 41)