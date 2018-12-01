NFL odds, picks for Week 13: Proven computer model loving Patriots and Rams

As points continue to pile up around the league at an alarming rate and contenders begin to separate from the pack, the Week 13 NFL odds board has sky-high Over-Unders and large spreads. One of the largest NFL lines of the season comes on Sunday when the red-hot Chiefs (-14) visit the struggling Raiders. That matchup also has the highest Over-Under of the week at 55 points, even without running back Kareem Hunt, who was released by Kansas City on Friday. There are also tight NFL spreads this week, like Falcons hosting the Ravens as slim 1.5-point favorites. Three other games on the Week 13 NFL schedule feature double-digit NFL spreads, and three other totals are over 50. With NFL odds of all sizes to choose from, check out the Week 13 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in any selections of your own.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 13 on a blistering 13-2 run. For the season, it is now 27-11 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 75-45. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model went 12-3 last week and is 118-56 for the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 13 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 13 NFL picks the model loves: the Rams (-10) cover on the road against the Lions.

The Lions have now lost four of their last five games, with three of those defeats coming by double-digits. At 4-7 and last in the NFC North, they find themselves on the brink of playoff elimination and now face one of the league's most dynamic offenses.

According to the model, the Rams get almost 350 yards through the air from quarterback Jared Goff, while running back Todd Gurley accounts for 150 yards of total offense as Los Angeles covers in almost 55 percent of simulations. The Over (55), meanwhile, hits 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 13 NFL predictions from the model: the Patriots cover as five-point favorites at home against the Vikings.

Both teams enter Sunday's NFL game coming off critical wins against division rivals. The Vikings defeated Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, 24-17, as Kirk Cousins threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Patriots got back on track a week after losing to the Titans by beating the Jets by two touchdowns. Running back Sony Michel had a career-day against New York, rushing the ball 21 times for 133 yards and a touchdown.

The dynamic rushing attack that features Michel and James White helped take the heat off quarterback Tom Brady, who threw multiple touchdown passes last week for the first time in his last four games. The model is calling for another big day for Brady on Sunday, saying he'll go for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. Back the Patriots with confidence since they are covering the spread in 60 percent of simulations. The model is calling for a 31-21 New England victory.

The model has has a strong pick for the AFC battle between the Steelers and Chargers, and is also calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this week in a game that will shake up the playoff picture forever.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4, 47)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 54.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons (-1.5, 48)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-5.5, 47)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (-3.5, 40)

Chicago Bears at New York Giants (+4, 44.5)

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals (+5, 45)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (+10, 54.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers (-14, 43.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (+14, 55)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (-8, 40.5)

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots (-5, 49)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-10, 46)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 51.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 45)