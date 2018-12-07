NFL odds, picks for Week 14: Proven computer model loving Patriots and Texans

By the time Week 14 ends, the NFL playoff picture will be a lot clearer. In the NFC this week, two games with tight NFL odds will take place that will go a long way in determining who's in and who's out. In a critical matchup in the NFC East, the Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites over the Eagles in the latest Week 14 NFL odds. The host Cowboys are 7-5 against the spread this season, while the Eagles have split as underdogs. And on Sunday Night Football, the Seahawks are three-point favorites over the Vikings after the line opened at 3.5. Both teams are at least .500 against the spread. With Week 14 NFL odds on the move and plenty at stake, be sure to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 14 on a blistering 14-3 run. For the season, it is now 28-12 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 76-46. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 129-61 on the season, ranking in the top two on NFLPickWatch.com. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 14 NFL picks are in. One of the top Week 14 NFL picks the model recommends: The Patriots (-7.5) cover on the road against the Dolphins.

Miami stayed alive in the AFC wild-card picture with a 21-17 victory over Buffalo that put it back at .500 (6-6) on the year. An upset over the Patriots would be huge for the Dolphins' postseason chances, but the model is calling for a comfortable double-digit win for New England.

According to the model, Tom Brady throws for over 325 yards and two touchdowns, while Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski team up for 150 yards receiving. The Patriots cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (47) hits more than 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 14 NFL predictions from the model: the Texans cover as 4.5-point favorites at home against the division-rival Colts.

Houston is at 9-3 in the AFC South and leads the 7-6 Titans, who throttled the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Allowing a Colts' upset, however, would improve the Colts to 7-6 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Colts star wide receiver TY Hilton is also dealing with a shoulder injury, which could dent Indianapolis' chances of moving the football.

In the first meeting this season, the Texans emerged victorious in a 37-34 shootout, and the model is expecting more of the same in Week 14. Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Andrew Luck account for well over 300 yards of total offense in SportsLine's simulations, but Houston's top-10 defense makes enough plays to improve the Texans' winning streak to 10. The Texans cover in over half of simulations, and there's huge value on backing the Over (49.5), as it hits a whopping 65 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for the huge NFC East battle between the Cowboys and Eagles, and is calling for a playoff contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog in a game that will shake up the standings forever.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? And which playoff contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 51)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-4.5, 50)

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns (+1.5, 47)

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-5, 51.5)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9.5, 54.5)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 38)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (+7.5, 48)

New York Giants at Washington Redskins (+3.5, 41)

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers (+4, 45)

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers (-14, 47.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 40.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5, 44)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders (+10, 51.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears (+3, 51.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 45.5)