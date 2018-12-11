NFL odds, picks for Week 15: Advanced computer model loving Rams, Ravens

The Patriots, Steelers and Rams were big favorites that all went down last week. Will history repeat itself during the Week 15 NFL schedule? Bettors are already studying the Week 15 NFL odds and searching for value as the NFL playoff picture is taking shape. The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Chargers on "Thursday Night Football" in a game that could determine the AFC West. The Colts have a field goal edge at home, according to Vegas, in a matchup against the Cowboys with huge playoff implications. And the Rams (-9) are one of the biggest favorites of the week as they look to bounce back at home against the Eagles, who were just shredded by Dallas wideout Amari Cooper for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. With NFL odds on the move, be sure to check out the Week 15 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 15 on a blistering 16-3 run. For the season, it is now 30-12 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-46. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 139-67 on the season, ranking in the top two on NFLPickWatch.com. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 15 NFL picks are in. One of the top Week 15 NFL picks the model recommends: The Rams (-9) cover at home against the Eagles.

Sean McVay's high-flying offense had easily its worst performance of the season in a 15-6 loss to the Bears in Week 14. But back in the warmer weather of Los Angeles this week and facing a struggling Eagles team that has lost three of its past five and is missing several key pieces in the secondary, the Rams are in a strong position to bounce back.

According to the model, Rams quarterback Jared Goff gets back on track with 330 yards through the air, while running back Todd Gurley accounts for around 150 yards of total offense. The Rams cover in over half of simulations, and there's plenty of value on the over (53.5) because that hits 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 15 NFL predictions from the model: The Ravens (-8) cover at home against the Buccaneers.

The Ravens took the Chiefs to overtime in Week 14, but ultimately fell short, ending their three-game winning streak and dropping their record to 7-6. Tied for the final AFC wild-card spot and just half a game behind the Steelers in the AFC North, motivation should be on Baltimore's side against a 5-8 Bucs team that has lost five of its past seven.

Joe Flacco is expected to be active this week, meaning John Harbaugh has a tough choice at quarterback. The model is calling for Lamar Jackson to get a majority of the snaps and account for 250 yards of total offense as the Ravens cover in more than 60 percent of simulations, while the over (46.5) hits almost 65 percent of the time.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5, 53)

Houston Texans at New York Jets (+6, 41)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (-3, 45.5)

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings (-8, 44)

Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 45.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens (-8, 46.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47)

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 38.5)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-5.5, 45)

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants (-2.5, 43.5)

Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7, 36)

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons (-9, 44)

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5, 49)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (+5.5, 44.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (-9, 53.5)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (+6.5, 52)