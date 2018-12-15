NFL odds, picks for Week 15: Advanced computer model loving Seahawks, Rams

NFL odds come in all shapes and sizes in Week 15. The Rams are 13-point home favorites against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. It's one of the largest NFL spreads of the season and has risen all the way from 8.5 because Philadelphia will likely be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz (back) and must fly cross-country to Los Angeles. Meanwhile, in a game with major implications on the NFL playoff picture, the Steelers are 2.5-point underdogs at home against Tom Brady and the Patriots. And in the two Saturday games on the Week 15 NFL schedule, the Texans are favored by a touchdown at the Jets, while the Broncos are laying 2.5 at home against the Browns, down 1.5 from the opener. With NFL odds already on the move, check out the latest Week 15 NFL picks and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 15 on a blistering 16-3 run.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 15 NFL picks are in. One of the top Week 15 NFL picks the model recommends: The Rams (-13) cover at home against the Eagles, who will likely be without quarterback Carson Wentz (back).

Sean McVay's high-flying offense had easily its worst performance of the season in a 15-6 loss to the Bears in Week 14. But back in the warmer weather of Los Angeles this week and facing a struggling Eagles team that has lost three of its past five and is missing several key pieces in the secondary, the Rams are in a strong position to bounce back.

According to the model, Rams quarterback Jared Goff gets back on track with 330 yards through the air, while running back Todd Gurley accounts for around 150 yards of total offense. The Rams cover in over half of simulations, and there's plenty of value on the over (52.5) because that hits 55 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 15 NFL predictions from the model: the Seahawks (-3.5) cover on the road against the 49ers. The model is calling for a six-point Seattle win, clearing the spread with room to spare.

The Seahawks (8-5) earned a hard-fought victory over the Vikings on Monday night and have now won four straight games. That includes a dominant 43-16 home victory over San Francisco in Week 13. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw four touchdowns in his first meeting against the 49ers, while Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny combined for over 120 rushing yards. The Seahawks could also get wide receiver Doug Baldwin back from a hip injury. Baldwin has scored a touchdown in two of the last three games he's played.

Despite San Fransisco's victory as an underdog last week, the model isn't calling for a repeat performance. The Seahawks cover the 3.5-point spread in well over half of simulations, while there's also value on the Over (44) because that hits 55 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for the huge AFC battle between the Steelers and Patriots, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture forever.

Houston Texans at New York Jets (+7, 44)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 45.5)

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings (-7.5, 44.5)

Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 46)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 46.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47.5)

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 39.5)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-5.5, 45)

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants (+1, 43.5)

Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 36)

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons (-10, 44)

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5, 54)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (+3.5, 44)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 52.5)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (+6.5, 50.5)