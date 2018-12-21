NFL odds, picks for Week 16: Proven computer model loving Rams and Patriots

NFL odds have been on the move all week as Vegas reacts to the latest news. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will sit out Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, which caused the line to swing 6.5 points. It's now Falcons -3, one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. On Saturday night, the Chargers will likely have running back Melvin Gordon (knee) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (hip) back in the lineup. Nevertheless, money has been coming in on the Ravens, who are now just four-point underdogs after the line opened at 5.5. And the Rams are favored by 14.5 over the division-rival Cardinals in the largest spread of the week, and one of the biggest NFL lines of the season. With NFL odds on the move as kickoffs approach, make sure to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 16 NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Week 16 NFL picks the model recommends: the Rams (-14.5) go on the road and cover against the Cardinals.

The 3-11 Cardinals are arguably the league's worst team, and their struggles were on full display in a 40-14 blowout loss against a struggling Falcons team last weekend. Atlanta sacked quarterback Josh Rosen six times and intercepted him twice before the Cardinals turned to backup Mike Glennon.

Rosen is expected to be under center against a loaded Los Angles (11-3) team that's looking to right the ship after back-to-back losses. The model projects that the Rams will pick Rosen off twice and roll to a win that covers the two-touchdown spread in over half of simulations. There's also value on the Over (44.5) because that hits 55 percent of the time. Don't be turned off by the two touchdown-plus line; back the Rams with confidence on Sunday in Phoenix.

Another one of the Week 16 NFL predictions from the model: the Patriots (-13) cover at home against the Bills.

The Patriots (9-5) are fresh off a 17-10 defeat at Pittsburgh and have lost back-to-back games for the second time this season. This will be the first time since 2009 that the Patriots will not win at least 12 games in the regular season, and they're in real danger of having to play on Wild Card weekend. The Bills (5-9), meanwhile, enter Sunday's AFC East showdown having won three of their last five games.

Despite Buffalo's recent hot-streak, the model is calling New England to right the ship at home on Sunday. The Patriots cover the nearly two-touchdown spread in 60 percent of simulations, while there's also value on the Over (44.5) because that hits 62 percent of the time. Don't be turned off by the double-digit spread; back Tom Brady and company with confidence on Sunday.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 16? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below



Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans (-10, 37.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (-4, 43)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 48)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-13.5, 44.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (+3, 43.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (-3.5, 38)

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts (-9, 47)

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5, 46)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (+6, 42.5)

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets (+3, 47)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-9.5, 44)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (+14.5, 44.5)

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers (+4, 43)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (-6, 53)

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (+2.5, 54.5)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (+3, 43)