NFL odds, picks for Week 17: Advanced computer model loves Seahawks, Rams

Week 17 in the NFL will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Seattle Seahawks are nine-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals, the L.A. Chargers are favored by 6.5 against the Oakland Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons are 3.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers in a divisional game that has major postseason implications and has already seen the line move.

With a 166-74 record, SportsLine's model is beating nearly every expert tracked on NFLPickWatch for the second year in a row.

It's fresh off a week in which it absolutely crushed its picks, going 13-3 straight up and nailing big wins for the Rams, Eagles and Saints.Those NFL picks helped run its straight-up record to a stunning 64-16 over the past five weeks. Anyone who has followed its picks is up big.

With Week 17 here, the computer simulated every game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

One team the model is extremely high on: the Seattle Seahawks (-7.5), who take on the Arizona Cardinals in a must-win game for Russell Wilson and Co.

The Seahawks stayed alive for the playoffs last week with a win over the Cowboys and now they must take care of business against Arizona at home and get some help by way of a Falcons loss or tie against the Panthers.

The model is calling for Seattle to hold up its end of the equation with a comfortable 25-15 victory over Arizona. The Seahawks cover the 7.5-point spread in 55 percent of simulations as well.

One big surprise: The Kansas City Chiefs, 3.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos, go on the road and get the win.

Oddsmakers are anticipating that the Chiefs will rest some of their starters since they've already locked in the No. 4 seed and will have a playoff game next week.

But even with backups, the model still likes K.C. against a struggling Denver team. The model is calling for the Chiefs to win 22-20 in Denver, keeping the Chiefs within the spread. Take advantage of this opportunity to back a more talented underdog because the Chiefs are covering the spread over 60 percent of the time.

Another surprise: The Rams, a team that has clinched the NFC West but is still fighting for playoff seeding, double up the spread against a surging San Francisco 49ers team.

Though they've long been eliminated from the playoffs, the 49ers, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They've won five of their past six, including wins over the Titans and Jaguars the past two weeks.

The model, however, says the Rams will give San Francisco a dose of reality this week. The Rams will march into the playoffs with their third straight win, a 30-22 victory over the 49ers that easily covers the four-point spread. The projected 52 combined points also easily hits the over (44).

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-16.5)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis (-3.5, 41)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-15.5)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (+3.5, 38.5)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-12.5, 39.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (N/A)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (-7.5, 43)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (+3, 43)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angles Rams (-4, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 46.5)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs (+7.5, 50.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (N/A)

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5, N/A)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 40)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 39)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-10, 40.5)