NFL odds, picks for Week 17: Advanced computer model loves Steelers, Eagles

Week 17 in the NFL will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Seattle Seahawks are nine-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals, the New England Patriots are favored by 15 against the division-rival New York Jets, and the Atlanta Falcons are four-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers in a divisional game that has major postseason implications and has already seen the line move.

With a 166-74 record, SportsLine's model is beating nearly every expert tracked on NFLPickWatch for the second year in a row.

It's fresh off a week in which it absolutely crushed its picks, going 13-3 straight up and nailing big wins for the Rams, Eagles and Saints. Those NFL picks helped run its straight-up record to a stunning 64-16 over the past five weeks. Anyone who has followed its picks is up big.

With Week 17 here, the computer simulated every game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

One team the model is extremely high on: the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are touchdown favorites against the Cleveland Browns.

According to reports, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (rest) won't play on Sunday. Neither will running back Le'Veon Bell (rest) or wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf). Instead, it'll be a motley crew of Landry Jones, Fitzgerald Toussaint, and Stevan Ridley.

The model says that even if the Steelers rest their primary weapons, they'll still cruise to a 10-point victory, easily covering the spread and sending the division-rival Browns home 0-16. Don't be deterred by backups playing -- back the Steelers with confidence.

One big surprise: The Eagles, a team that has already locked in the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, will knock off the Cowboys, who are favored by three points.

Eagles QB Nick Foles says he's preparing to start. While head coach Doug Pederson says he wants to be smart about first-team reps, Foles, who has just two starts under his belt this season after stepping in for the injured Carson Wentz, could use the extra time on the field. With a bye already guaranteed, he'll have plenty of time to recover on Wild Card Weekend.



The Cowboys, meanwhile, have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL and their late-season rally to make the postseason officially came to an end after a crushing loss to the Seahawks last week. Five-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith appears likely to sit as well.

Take the three points and confidently lock in the NFC's top seed as the Eagles cover the spread in this playoff tune-up well over 50 percent of the time.

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-15, 43.5)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis (-5.5, 40)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 38)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (+3, 39.5)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-11.5, 39)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (+3, 39.5)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 43)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (+2.5, 42.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angles Rams (+3.5, 43.5)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 45)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs (+6.5, 50.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-3, 42)

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-8, 42)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-9, 38.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 38.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (-9.5, 40)