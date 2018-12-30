NFL odds, picks for Week 17: Advanced computer model loving Buccaneers, Ravens

The Week 17 NFL odds board features multiple marquee matchups that will determine the NFL playoff picture by the time the final game wraps up. The Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts (-3) in an AFC South showdown rife with playoff implications on Sunday Night Football. It's "win and you're in" for both teams, and if the Texans (-7) lose to the Jaguars, the victor will host a playoff game. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs (-14) will try to stop their two-game skid and clinch home-field against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Steelers (-14) need a win against Cincinnati and a Browns' victory over the Ravens (-6.5) to sneak into the AFC playoff picture. With NFL odds and lines shifting ahead of kickoffs, be sure to check out the latest Week 17 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in any plays.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest Week 17 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 17 NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Week 17 NFL picks the model recommends: the Ravens (-6.5) cover the spread against the Browns as they look to wrap up the AFC North.

Baltimore's Week 16 win over the Chargers, coupled with the Steelers' loss to the Saints, put the Ravens in control of their own destiny in the division entering the final week of the regular season. Even against a much-improved Cleveland team, the model projects the Ravens roll to a decisive win that covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Over (40.5) also has plenty of value because that hits in well over half of simulations.

Another one of the Week 17 NFL predictions from the model: the Buccaneers (+2) cover against the Falcons in what could be the final game for Tampa Bay head coach Dirk Koetter.

The Falcons will look to finish their disappointing season with their third straight victory, while the Bucs will try to avoid losing their fourth straight game. Both teams entire the final week of the season averaging over 24 points per game on offense, but also own two of the league's worst defenses. In fact, Tampa Bay enters Week 17 allowing the third-most points in the league (28.7), while Atlanta's defense ranks seventh-worst in the NFL with 26.1.

Despite its recent hot-streak, Atlanta is just 2-5 straight-up on the road this season and the model projects Tampa Bay to cover the two-point spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. The under (52) also has value since it hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for the season-defining matchup between the Colts and Titans, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend, shaking up the NFL playoff picture forever.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (-6.5, 41)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 43)

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-13.5, 46.5)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-8, 45.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-7, 40)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2, 52)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-5, 39)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+6.5, 42)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-6.5, 40.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14, 45)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-6, 40.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (+6.5, 43.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-13, 38.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-10.5, 48.5)

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-14, 52.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 44.5)