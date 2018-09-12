NFL odds, picks for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Eagles, Lions

NFL odds are already on the move for Week 2. The Patriots-Jaguars game opened as a pick'em at several books, but Tom Brady and company are now favored by 1.5. The Packers opened as 2.5-point favorites over the division-rival Vikings, but uncertainty over the health of quarterback Aaron Rodgers pushed the line down to one. The Redskins opened as 4.5-point favorites over the Colts at home, but are now laying six, and the Rams are favored by 12 against the Cardinals in the largest spread of the week. With NFL odds constantly changing as sports books update their spreads, you'll want to see the NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It finished Week 1 strong, nailing three of its final four picks, including backing the Jets (+281) on the money line in their 48-17 upset of the Lions on Monday night.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 2 NFL picks are in.

One Week 2 NFL pick the model likes: The Eagles (-3) knock off the Buccaneers on the road.

Nick Foles continues to fill in for Carson Wentz and the model says he pushes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs get 263 yards from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was impressive in place of Jameis Winston (suspension) in Week 1, but the Eagles win straight up 62 percent of the time and cover in well over half of simulations. Back the under (44) as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 2 NFL picks, according to the model: the 49ers (-5.5) get the win against the Lions, but it'll be much closer than Vegas expects. In fact, the model says the 49ers win by only three.

After opening as four-point favorites, the line has moved another 1.5 points in San Francisco's favor. The reason: bettors have been fading Detroit following its humiliating season-opening loss to the Jets on Monday Night Football.

But this NFL odds movement has created value on Detroit, according to the model. The computer is projecting Matthew Stafford to bounce back and throw for 300 yards and two touchdowns against a San Francisco secondary that struggled at times against Kirk Cousins and Minnesota in Week 1. Vikings wideout Adam Thielen had a field day with six catches for 102 yards, while Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown.

Detroit covers the spread in 55 percent of simulations, and there's also value on the Over (48) because that's hitting in 55 percent of simulations.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (+1, 44)

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-9, 49.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-6, 45.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-1, 46.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (+7, 43)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5, 53)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-6, 44.5)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-3, 44)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-12, 45)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-5.5, 48)

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5, 45)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-5.5, 46)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 43.5)