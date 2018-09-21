NFL odds, picks for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Patriots and Dolphins

As the Week 3 NFL odds continue to move, bettors are showing confidence in teams like the Chiefs. Off to a strong 2-0 start, the Chiefs opened as 4.5-point favorites against the 49ers, but are now laying 6.5. The Over-Under for total points scored has also jumped from 52.5 to 55 as bettors are expecting young quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo to light up the scoreboard. Whether you're backing a team off to a hot start like Kansas City, or banking on a team like the Seahawks (-1.5) to bounce back from a slow start, be sure to see the Week 3 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model. There are plenty of NFL lines and spreads to choose from, so be sure to pick wisely.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its three top-rated picks in Week 2, including backing the Chiefs against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+170) in their big upset of the Steelers.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 3 NFL picks are in.

One Week 3 NFL pick the model is all over: The Rams (-7) roll over the Chargers in a battle for Los Angeles.

The Chargers, powered by three touchdowns from Melvin Gordon, easily took care of the Bills in Week 2. But the completion steps up in a big way against the Rams, who have outscored opponents 67-13 and are focused on a Super Bowl run. The Rams held Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford under 100 yards on 27 attempt and limited David Johnson to just 48 yards.

The model says Jared Goff will throw for over 250 yards, while Todd Gurley has a strong chance to record 100 yards on the ground as the Rams cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 45 total points to be scored, clearing the under (48) with room to spare.

Another one of the top Week 3 NFL picks you can make with confidence: the Dolphins (-3) win and the cover against the Raiders, dropping Jon Gruden to 0-3 in his first season back in the NFL. The Raiders must travel cross-country for an early kickoff, further making life difficult on the Silver and Black.

The Dolphins (2-0) have been one of the most surprising teams early in the NFL season after outlasting the Titans in a weather-delayed Week 1 marathon and then knocking off Sam Darnold and the Jets in Week 2. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been extremely efficient in his return from a torn ACL, completing 72.5 percent of his passes, while veteran running back Frank Gore has been a boon to the offense as well, averaging almost 5.0 yards per carry in his first season in South Florida.

The model projects Tannehill to go over 250 yards through the air, while Gore and Kenyan Drake produce close to 100 on the ground against an Oakland defense struggling to adjust to life without linebacker Khalil Mack. Back the Dolphins with confidence because they cover in almost 55 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge battle between the Chiefs and 49ers featuring Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo, and is calling for a team with postseason aspirations to get shocked at home by an underdog.

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (-16.5, 40.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers (-3, 43)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 53.5)

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (-5.5, 44.5)

New York Giants at Houston Texans (-6, 42)

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins (-3, 44.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5, 39.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 55)

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins (+3, 45.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angles Rams (-7, 48)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals (+5, 38.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 41)

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions (+7, 53.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1.5, 53.5)