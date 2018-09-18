NFL odds, picks for Week 3: Advanced computer model loving Rams, Eagles

Week 3 NFL odds are out and already on the move. The Steelers opened as 2.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers, but bettors are fading Pittsburgh and jumping all over Tampa Bay and red-hot quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. In fact, the line for "Monday Night Football" is down to -1. The Patriots are -6.5 against the Lions in a head coaching battle between Bill Belichick and former assistant Matt Patricia, and the Chiefs are now favored by 6.5 against the 49ers after opening at -4.5. The over-under for total points has already risen from 52.5 to 56 in that game as well. With so many NFL odds already changing, you'll want to see the Week 3 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its three top-rated picks in Week 2, including backing the Chiefs against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+170) in their big upset of the Steelers.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 3 NFL picks are in.

One Week 3 NFL pick the model is all over: The Rams (-7) roll over the Chargers in a battle for Los Angeles.

The Chargers, powered by three touchdowns from Melvin Gordon, easily took care of the Bills in Week 2. But the completion steps up in a big way against the Rams, who have outscored opponents 67-13 and are focused on a Super Bowl run.

The model says Jared Goff throws for over 250 yards, while Todd Gurley has a strong chance to record 100 yards on the ground as the Rams cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. Also, lock in a pick for the under (48) because that hits over 60 percent of the time.

Another pick you can make with confidence: The Eagles (-6) cover against the Colts.

The Eagles were upset in Week 2 in Tampa, but we now know Carson Wentz will return for Week 3. The model says he'll throw for 250 yards and two touchdowns in his first game since December and help Philadelphia cover in almost 60 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge battle between the Chiefs and 49ers featuring Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo, and is calling for a team with postseason aspirations to get shocked at home by an underdog.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-3, 39)

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (-17, 41)

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers (-3, 43.5)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 53)

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (-5, 43)

New York Giants at Houston Texans (-6, 41)

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins (-3, 44)

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5, 39.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 56)

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins (+3, 45.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angles Rams (-6.5, 48)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals (+4, 37.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 42.5)

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions (+6.5, 51.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1, 53.5)