NFL odds, picks for Week 3: Proven computer model loving Eagles and Rams

NFL odds for Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season are already on the move. It all starts Thursday with the Jets visiting the Browns, who are favored for only the second time since the end of the 2015 season. The spread in that game is three, down a half-point from the open. On Sunday, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will make his season debut and Philadelphia is favored by 6.5 points over Andrew Luck and the Colts, up from six. In other Week 3 NFL spreads, the Texans, who have started the season 0-2, are now six-point favorites over the Giants after opening at -3.5. With so many lines on the move and major storylines unfolding in Week 3, you'll want to see the NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its three top-rated picks in Week 2, including backing the Chiefs against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+170) in their big upset of the Steelers.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 3 NFL picks are in.

One Week 3 NFL pick the model is all over: The Rams (-7) roll over the Chargers in a battle for Los Angeles.

The Chargers, powered by three touchdowns from Melvin Gordon, easily took care of the Bills in Week 2. But the completion steps up in a big way against the Rams, who have outscored opponents 67-13 and are focused on a Super Bowl run. The Rams held Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford under 100 yards on 27 attempt and limited David Johnson to just 48 yards.

The model says Jared Goff will throw for over 250 yards, while Todd Gurley has a strong chance to record 100 yards on the ground as the Rams cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 45 total points to be scored, clearing the under (48) with room to spare.

Another pick you can make with confidence: the Eagles (-6.5) easily win and cover at home against the Colts. This is one of the fastest-moving NFL lines of the week, almost doubling the initial spread.

The defending Super Bowl champions suffered a shocking defeat on the road in Week 2 against the Buccaneers, letting Ryan Fitzpatrick go wild for over 400 yards and four touchdowns. However, the model predicts the Eagles will re-group and get their second win of the season in the friendly confines of Lincoln Financial Field.

The model says Carson Wentz will earn a victory in his first start back from a season-ending knee injury he suffered last year and throw for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Luck is projected to throw for 263 yards and a touchdown, while T.Y. Hilton hauls in five receptions for 72 yards. The Eagles win straight-up 70 percent of the time and cover in 56 percent of simulations. Back the under (47.5) as well because that hits well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge battle between the Chiefs and 49ers featuring Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo, and is calling for a team with postseason aspirations to get shocked at home by an underdog.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And what favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (-3, 39.5)

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings (-16.5, 41)

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers (-3, 43.5)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 53)

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (-5, 43.5)

New York Giants at Houston Texans (-6, 42)

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins (-3, 43.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5, 39.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5, 56.5)

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins (+3, 45.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angles Rams (-7, 48)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals (+6, 37.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 41.5)

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions (+6.5, 52)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1.5, 53.5)