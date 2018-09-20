NFL odds, picks for Week 3: Proven computer model loving Patriots and Rams

Week 3 of the NFL season is a prime opportunity for teams that have started out poorly to get a win before the hole gets too deep. In the latest NFL odds, the 0-2 Saints opened as four-point underdogs against the Falcons, but are now +3. The winless Seahawks are favored by 1.5 against the Cowboys, but that line has come down from -3, and Matt Patricia and the Lions have one of the toughest challenges of the week as they try to dig out of an 0-2 hole against Patricia's former team, the Patriots (-6.5). With NFL odds and spreads on the move, be sure to check out the top Week 3 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its three top-rated picks in Week 2, including backing the Chiefs against the spread (+4.5) and on the money line (+170) in their big upset of the Steelers.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 3 NFL picks are in.

One Week 3 NFL pick the model is all over: The Rams (-7) roll over the Chargers in a battle for Los Angeles.

The Chargers, powered by three touchdowns from Melvin Gordon, easily took care of the Bills in Week 2. But the completion steps up in a big way against the Rams, who have outscored opponents 67-13 and are focused on a Super Bowl run. The Rams held Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford under 100 yards on 27 attempt and limited David Johnson to just 48 yards.

The model says Jared Goff will throw for over 250 yards, while Todd Gurley has a strong chance to record 100 yards on the ground as the Rams cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 45 total points to be scored, clearing the under (48) with room to spare.

Another pick you can make with confidence: the Patriots (-6.5) get the win and cover handily against the Lions on Sunday Night Football.

The main storyline in this matchup is Bill Belichick taking on longtime former assistant coach Matt Patricia, who worked in New England from 2004 to 2017. Former Belichick assistants have enjoyed some success against their boss, going 8-11 since 2011.

But the model has taken Detroit's slow start into account and is projecting the Patriots to roll by double-digits in this one. New England, which gets three catches for almost 40 yards from newcomer Josh Gordon, covers in over 60 percent of simulations. The model is projecting the Patriots to win 30-19, clearing the under (53.5) with plenty of room to spare. And don't bank on a strong fantasy day from Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who has nearly the same chance of throwing an INT as a touchdown.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge battle between the Chiefs and 49ers featuring Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo, and is calling for a team with postseason aspirations to get shocked at home by an underdog.

