NFL odds, picks for Week 4: Proven computer model loving Colts and Saints

Week 4 of the season is almost here and NFL odds are in flux as wagers pour in from professional bettors and amateurs alike. One line that has seesawed is Seahawks-Cardinals, where Seattle opened as the favorite by a field goal before early action drove the line down to 1.5. Now, Russell Wilson and company are favored by three once again. Action on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh has followed a similar path, with the Steelers opening as three-point favorites over the Ravens before being bet down to 1.5 and then settling back at the opener. With plenty of NFL odds and spreads moving, you'll want to check out the up-to-the-minute NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It also nailed its two top-rated picks in Week 2, including backing the Ravens (-5.5) against the Broncos. It's now 7-2 on top-rated picks this season, extending its run to an impressive 55-36.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 4 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 4 NFL picks the model is all over: the Saints (-3.5) win and cover against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

New Orleans has recovered well from a season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, pulling off back-to-back wins against the Browns and Falcons that came down to the wire. New York got on the board with a win over the Texans in Week 3, but the model is projecting the Giants' defense to struggle against a New Orleans team that is averaging 34.7 points and 442 yards.

The model projects Drew Brees to top 300 yards through the air and throw at least two touchdowns as the Saints cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. Michael Thomas goes for over 100 yards for the second straight game and finds the end zone in the team's final game without running back Mark Ingram (suspension).

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks the model is extremely high on: the Colts (-1.5) win and the cover at home against the Texans.

A chic preseason Super Bowl pick, the Texans have been massive disappointments thus far, starting the season 0-3. One issue: Houston hasn't been able to protect Deshaun Watson, giving up 10 sacks through three games. The defense has also failed to live up to the hype, as it enters Week 4 in the middle of the pack in total yardage given up. And even though Watson has gone for over 300 yards the last two games, Houston has failed to score more than 22 points this season.

The model projects Andrew Luck to throw for almost 260 yards and two touchdowns against that shaky Houston pass defense as Indianapolis covers the spread in over 55 percent of simulations. Back the Over (47) as well because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the AFC East showdown between the undefeated Dolphins and the Patriots, and is calling for a favored Super Bowl contender to get a huge scare at home.

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (-7, 49.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans (+4, 41)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5, 47)

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers (-10, 45)

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 43.5)

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 38.5)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-6.5, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons (-5, 51)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (-3, 46.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 38.5)

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders (-3, 45)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5, 46.5)

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants (+3.5, 50)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 50.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+4.5, 55.5)