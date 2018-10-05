NFL odds, picks for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Cowboys and Chargers

Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will put down wagers this week, and NFL odds have moved accordingly already. After opening as 6-point favorites against the Dolphins, the Bengals are down to -5.5 in a battle of first-place teams in the AFC. Joe Mixon, who sat out the last two games with a knee injury, could return on Sunday, giving even more firepower to Cincinnati's offense. Meanwhile, the Falcons opened as 3-point underdogs and are now being spotted 3.5 against the Steelers. That game could see the return of Falcons back Devonta Freeman, who has been sidelined since the season-opener. Before you survey the latest NFL odds and make any Week 5 NFL picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 11-4 straight up in a wild Week 4 and nailed three of its four top-rated spread picks, including Kansas City (-3.5) over Denver on Monday Night Football. It's now 10-3 on top-rated picks this season, extending its run to 58-37.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 5 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 5 NFL picks the model is all over: the Chargers cover as 5.5-point home favorites over the Raiders.

The Raiders notched their first win since head coach Jon Gruden's return last week compliments of late mistakes by the Browns. However, the model doesn't expect that momentum to carry over. Instead, look for the 2-2 Chargers to get back over .500 with a convincing win.

Fueled by a projection of well over 300 yards and two touchdowns for Philip Rivers, not only does the SportsLine model expect the Chargers to cover in 60 percent of simulations, it also has them winning 32-22 to cover with ease. That final score also means there's value on the Over (53.5), so you can lock that pick in as well. The model is also calling for Chargers running back Melvin Gordon to shred the Raiders' run defense, accounting for almost 130 yards from scrimmage and at least one end zone visit.

Another Week 5 NFL pick the model likes: the Cowboys cover as 3.5-point underdogs against the Texans on Sunday Night Football.

In the Battle of Texas, the Cowboys travel to NRG Stadium with both teams needing a win to avoid a dreaded 1-4 start. With so much on the line, the model expects Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to come alive. He's projected to approach 100 yards rushing and score a touchdown.

The model says the Cowboys cover in nearly 60 percent of simulations and despite the total rising from 42 to 45.5, the Over also hits in more than half of simulations. The model also sees extreme value in the Cowboys money-line at +180, with Dallas winning outright in nearly half of simulations. Don't let the Cowboys' slow start fool you. Dallas has played two of the top 10 teams in points allowed (Carolina, Seattle).

The model also has a strong selection for the rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and Vikings, and is calling for a team with Super Bowl aspirations to get a huge scare at home.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (-10, 50.5)

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5, 49.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 49)

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (-7, 44.5)

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (-1, 42.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 57.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (+3, 47)

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (+3.5, 39)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (+1, 51)

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-5, 53.5)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5, 41)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 45.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (+7, 50.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans (-3, 45.5)

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 52.5)