NFL odds, picks for Week 5: Proven computer model loving Chargers, Cowboys

Week 5 of the NFL season has arrived. The Chiefs and Rams will put their undefeated marks on the line, while the Cardinals are the only team remaining looking for their first win of the season. According to the latest NFL odds, Kansas City, the league's highest-scoring offense, is a field goal favorite at home against the Jaguars, the league's stingiest defense. Out West, the Rams (-7.5) go on the road as heavy favorites against the Seahawks after crushing Seattle 42-7 at CenturyLink Field last season, while Josh Rosen and the Cardinals are 3.5-point underdogs against the 49ers. Professional and amateur bettors are already locking in their wagers, so before you make any Week 5 NFL picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say about the latest NFL odds and spreads.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 5 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 5 NFL picks the model is all over: the Chargers cover as 5-point home favorites over the Raiders.

The Raiders notched their first win since head coach Jon Gruden's return last week compliments of late mistakes by the Browns. However, the model doesn't expect that momentum to carry over. Instead, look for the 2-2 Chargers to get back over .500 with a convincing win.

Fueled by a projection of well over 300 yards and two touchdowns for Philip Rivers, SportsLine's model expects the Chargers to cover in almost 60 percent of simulations. Its projected final score of 30-22 also means there's value on the Under (52.5), so you can lock that pick in as well. The model is also calling for Chargers running back Melvin Gordon to shred the Raiders' run defense, accounting for almost 130 yards from scrimmage and at least one end zone visit.

Another Week 5 NFL pick the model likes: the Cowboys (+3.5) cover against the Texans on Sunday Night Football in a battle of teams looking to get on the right track.

The Texans notched their first win of the season in Week 4 in overtime against the Colts. That was a welcomed relief after three straight losses, but questions remain about Houston's ability to protect Deshaun Watson, who has been sacked 17 times this season. Dallas, meanwhile, has been one of the league's best teams getting to the quarterback with 14 sacks already.

The model projects Watson to account for around 300 yards of total offense, but he's at a high risk for turnovers, according to the projections. The Cowboys cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, while there's also value on the Over (45.5) because that hits over half the time. The model also recommends backing the Cowboys money line (+145) since Dallas wins outright about half the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and Vikings.

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (-6, 48.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 49)

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (-6.5, 43.5)

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (+1, 42.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 58)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (+3, 45.5)

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (+5.5, 39.5)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (+1, 51)

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-5, 52.5)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 40)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 46.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (+7.5, 50)

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans (-3.5, 45.5)

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-6, 52.5)