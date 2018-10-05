NFL odds, picks for Week 5: Proven computer model loving Ravens and Chargers

Week 5 NFL odds continue to bounce around, with injuries causing many NFL lines to fluctuate. In Detroit, there has been tentativeness from bettors to back the Packers. They opened as 1.5-point favorites, but are now down to one with wide receivers Davante Adams (calf) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) looking iffy and Randall Cobb out. Meanwhile, the Eagles are up to three-point favorites over the Vikings after that line opened at 2.5 in part due to uncertainty surrounding Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook, who is a game-time decision with a hamstring injury. Before you make any Week 5 NFL picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Its 10,000 simulations are updated with the latest injury information to give you an edge in Week 5.

One of the Week 5 NFL picks the model is all over: the Chargers cover as 5.5-point home favorites over the Raiders.

The Raiders notched their first win since head coach Jon Gruden's return last week compliments of late mistakes by the Browns. However, the model doesn't expect that momentum to carry over. Instead, look for the 2-2 Chargers to get back over .500 with a convincing win.

Fueled by a projection of well over 300 yards and two touchdowns for Philip Rivers, not only does the SportsLine model expect the Chargers to cover in 60 percent of simulations, it also has them winning 32-22 to cover with ease. That final score also means there's value on the Over (53.5), so you can lock that pick in as well. The model is also calling for Chargers running back Melvin Gordon to shred the Raiders' run defense, accounting for almost 130 yards from scrimmage and at least one end zone visit.

Another Week 5 NFL pick the model likes: the Ravens cover on the road against the Browns as three-point favorites.

The Browns are clearly more competitive than they've been the last two seasons, but this week they run into a Ravens team that has quietly looked like one of the best in the entire AFC. The defense has held three of its four opponents to 14 points or fewer, while the offense is scoring 30.8 points per game. Baltimore put up 47 on the Bills in Week 1.

Against the Browns on Sunday, the model continues to feel strongly about the Ravens covering despite the line moving to the Ravens -3 after opening as a pick'em. Baltimore covers in more than 60 percent of simulations thanks to the defense collecting three sacks and forcing two turnovers. The model also heavily supports the Under (45.5) with a projected score of 24-16. In fact, the Under cashes in two-thirds of simulations.

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (-6, 48.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 49)

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (-6.5, 43.5)

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (+1, 42.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3, 58)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (+3, 45.5)

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (+5.5, 39.5)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (+1, 51)

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-5, 52.5)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 40)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 46.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (+7.5, 50)

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans (-3.5, 45.5)

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 52.5)