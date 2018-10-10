NFL odds, picks for Week 6: Advanced computer model loving Rams and Seahawks

There are plenty of storylines heading into Week 6, and NFL odds are already shifting as bettors lock in wagers. Two teams with Super Bowl aspirations square off on Sunday Night Football when the Chiefs travel to Foxborough to face the Patriots. New England is a 3.5-point home favorite, while the over-under sits at 59.5 after opening at 57.5. And the red-hot Rams go to Mile High to play the Broncos in a stiff road test. The Rams are favored by a touchdown in that game after the line opened at -6.5. With so many NFL odds and spreads on the move, you'll want to see the latest NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 10-5 straight up in a wild Week 5, including calling the Jets' outright upset of the Broncos. It also recommended the Bills (+6) against the spread and on the money line (+230) against the Titans. The model is now on an impressive 58-40 run on all of its top-rated picks and anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 6 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 6 NFL picks the model is all over: the Seahawks (-3) have no problem covering the spread against the Raiders in London.

Oakland's lone victory this season came in overtime against the Browns, while the Seahawks have won two of their last three games. Seattle is also coming off an impressive performance against the undefeated Rams and will look to carry that momentum into this weekend's game against Oakland. Don't be fooled by the distance across 'The Pond,' as both teams are flying from the West Coast and will be affected equally.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has found his form over the last three games, throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions. The model is calling for another big day for Wilson, who's projected to go for 288 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks cover the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The model is calling for 49 total points, so you can also back the Over (48).

Another one of the top Week 6 NFL picks from the model: The Rams (-7) continue their march toward a 2019 Super Bowl berth with another win and cover, this time against the Broncos.

Denver's defense will try to slow a Rams offense that's No. 1 in the league in total yardage (468.4 yards per game) and second in scoring (34.6 points per game). The model, however, is calling for more of the same from L.A. Todd Gurley goes off for over 120 yards from scrimmage, while Jared Goff pushes for 300 more through the air. The Rams cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations, while the over (52.5) hits over half the time as well.

The model also has a strong selection for "Sunday Night Football" between the Patriots and Chiefs, and is calling for a team with Super Bowl aspirations to get absolutely stunned at home by an underdog.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (+3, 43.5)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders (+3, 48)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (+1, 44.5)

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins (-1, 44.5)

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-2.5, 45)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 53)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-10, 43)

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins (+3, 41.5)

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-8.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 57.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos (+7, 52.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys (+3, 40.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (+3, 41)

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3.5, 59.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-9.5, 46.5)