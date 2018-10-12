NFL odds, picks for Week 6: Proven computer model loving Falcons and Rams

Only two teams are undefeated entering Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season, but if you believe the latest NFL odds and spreads, one of them goes down on Sunday. The Chiefs will put their undefeated record on the line at Gillette Stadium on Sunday Night Football against Tom Brady and the Patriots. Kansas City, however, is a 3.5-point underdog in the latest NFL odds. At Mile High, the Rams will look to stay perfect against the Broncos as seven-point favorites. That line has seen slight movement in Los Angeles' favor after opening at -6.5. With Week 6 NFL odds shifting as professionals and amateurs alike lock in wagers, be sure to check out the latest NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 10-5 straight up in a wild Week 5, including calling the Jets' outright upset of the Broncos. It also recommended the Bills (+6) against the spread and on the money line (+230) against the Titans. The model is now on an impressive 58-40 run on all of its top-rated picks and anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 6 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 6 NFL picks the model is all over: the Falcons (-3.5) easily win and cover against the Buccaneers.

Atlanta is coming off a disappointing defeat against at the hands of the Steelers in Week 5. However, the model predicts a big bounce-back performance from Matt Ryan and company against the Bucs.

Ryan is projected to throw for 355 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Julio Jones hauls in six receptions for 111 yards against a Buccaneers secondary that ranks dead-last in the NFL in passing yards allowed at 358 per game. The Falcons cover the 3.5-point spread almost 60 percent of the time, while the Over (57) hits in more than half of simulations. The computer is calling for a 34-25 Falcons' victory, almost tripling the spread.

Another one of the top Week 6 NFL picks from the model: The Rams (-7) continue their march toward a 2019 Super Bowl berth with another win and cover, this time against the Broncos.

Denver's defense will try to slow a Rams offense that's No. 1 in the league in total yardage (468.4 yards per game) and second in scoring (34.6 points per game). The model, however, is calling for more of the same from L.A. Todd Gurley goes off for over 120 yards from scrimmage, while Jared Goff pushes for 300 more through the air. The Rams cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations, while the over (52.5) hits over half the time as well.

The model also has a strong selection for "Sunday Night Football" between the Patriots and Chiefs, and is calling for a team with Super Bowl aspirations to get absolutely stunned at home by an underdog.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders (+2.5, 48.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (PK, 44.5)

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins (-1, 44.5)

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-2.5, 45.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5, 52.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-10, 43)

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 41.5)

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-10, 41)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 57)

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos (+7, 52)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys (+3, 40.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 41.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3.5, 59.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-9.5, 46.5)