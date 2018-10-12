NFL odds, picks for Week 6: Proven computer model loving Seahawks, Rams

Fourteen games remain on the Week 6 NFL schedule, which ends on Monday Night Football in Green Bay between the Packers and 49ers. The Week 6 NFL odds have been on the move all week, including in Dallas, where the Cowboys are field goal favorites over the Jaguars after the line opened at 1.5. In Cleveland, the 2-2-1 Browns are a pick'em against the Chargers after L.A. opened as 1.5-point favorites. Questions about the Chargers, who must fly cross-country for an early kickoff, helped push that line down. Before you finishing surveying the NFL odds board and locking in NFL picks and predictions for Sunday and Monday, check out what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 10-5 straight up in a wild Week 5, including calling the Jets' outright upset of the Broncos. It also recommended the Bills (+6) against the spread and on the money line (+230) against the Titans. The model is now on an impressive 58-40 run on all of its top-rated picks and anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 6 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 6 NFL picks the model is all over: the Seahawks cover as 2.5-point favorites against the Raiders in London. It's the first overseas game for the NFL this season and kicks at 1 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium.

The Seahawks are coming off a tough loss to the NFC West-leading Rams last week. They were 7.5-point underdogs in that game, but managed a cover in a tight 33-31 loss. With the Rams looking like legitimate 2019 Super Bowl contenders, Seattle may be better than their 2-3 record would indicate. SportsLine's model is calling for a huge day from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, with over 300 yards of total offense and two passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the model projects a couple of costly turnovers from the Raiders. The Seahawks cover in over 60 percent of simulations, and the model is also slightly leaning towards the Under (48.5), projecting 48 total points to be scored.

Another one of the top Week 6 NFL picks from the model: The Rams (-7) continue their march toward a 2019 Super Bowl berth with another win and cover, this time against the Broncos.

Denver's defense will try to slow a Rams offense that's No. 1 in the league in total yardage (468.4 yards per game) and second in scoring (34.6 points per game). The model, however, is calling for more of the same from L.A. Todd Gurley goes off for over 120 yards from scrimmage, while Jared Goff pushes for 300 more through the air. The Rams cover the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations, while the over (52.5) hits over half the time as well.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders (+2.5, 48.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (PK, 44.5)

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins (-1, 44.5)

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-2.5, 45.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5, 52.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-10, 43)

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 41.5)

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-10, 41)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 57)

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos (+7, 52)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys (+3, 40.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 41.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3.5, 59.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-9.5, 46.5)