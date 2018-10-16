NFL odds, picks for Week 7: Advanced computer model loving Eagles, Chargers

Week 7 NFL odds have been released, and Vegas is expecting plenty of tight games as the race for the NFL playoffs begins to heat up. The undefeated Rams (-10) opened as the only team favored by more than one score as oddsmakers expect a big win over the 49ers. The Patriots are favored by 3.5 points against the Bears, the Ravens have a 2.5-point edge against the Saints, and the Chiefs, coming off their first loss of the season, opened at -6 for Sunday Night Football against the 4-2 Bengals. With plenty of eye-popping games on the Week 7 NFL schedule, and NFL odds already on the move, be sure to check out the top Week 7 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 7 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 7 NFL picks the model is all over: the Eagles (-4.5) cover with room to spare against the Panthers.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for the defending Super Bowl champions, who sit at 3-3 after a dominant 34-13 victory over the Giants in Week 6. The model says that Philadelphia stays hot against a Carolina team that was upset by the Redskins last week.

Carson Wentz throws for nearly 300 yards, according to the model, while Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement combine for almost 100 yards on the ground in place of the injured Jay Ajayi (ACL, IR) as Philadelphia covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Over (45.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time as well.

Another one of the top Week 6 NFL picks from the model: the Chargers (-6.5) cover against the Titans in London.

Tennessee's offense has been abysmal recently, failing to score a touchdown the past two games. The Chargers, meanwhile, have had no issues denting the scoreboard, putting up an average of 31 points during their three-game winning streak.

The model projects the Chargers to get close to that figure again thanks to almost 300 yards from Philip Rivers and 100 total yards and a touchdown from Melvin Gordon. L.A. covers in almost 55 percent of simulations, while the Under (45.5) hits over half the time as well.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Cowboys vs. Redskins showdown, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to lose in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Cowboys vs. Redskins showdown, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to lose in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture.



Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 41)

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 45.5)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5, 41.5)

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 45.5)

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5)

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears (+3.5, 49.5)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 49.5)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets (+3, 47)

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 49.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-1.5, 41)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (+10)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 58.5)

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-6, 54.5)