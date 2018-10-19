NFL odds, picks for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Rams and Eagles

The Week 7 NFL odds have been on the move all week as teams release injury news about star players. Vegas waited to reveal a line for Lions vs. Dolphins, but now that Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) has been ruled out, the Lions have been installed as 3-point road favorites. With the Bills signing quarterback Derek Anderson off the street to replace Josh Allen (elbow), the Colts are 7.5-point favorites over Buffalo after opening at -6.5. And the Patriots have moved from -2.5 to -3 against the Bears, who could be without star linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle). With so many injuries to keep up with and NFL odds reacting accordingly, be sure to check out the top Week 7 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 13-2 straight up in Week 6, including calling the Steelers' outright upset of the Bengals, and the Patriots knocking off the previously unbeaten Chiefs. The model is now on an impressive 61-41 run on all of its top-rated picks, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 7 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 7 NFL picks the model is all over: the Eagles (-4.5) cover with room to spare against the Panthers.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for the defending Super Bowl champions, who sit at 3-3 after a dominant 34-13 victory over the Giants in Week 6. The model says that Philadelphia stays hot against a Carolina team that was upset by the Redskins last week.

Carson Wentz throws for nearly 300 yards, according to the model, while Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement combine for almost 100 yards on the ground in place of the injured Jay Ajayi (ACL, IR) as Philadelphia covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Over (45.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time as well.

Another one of the top Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the unbeaten Rams (-9.5) take care of business and cover on the road against the 49ers.

This line has dropped into the single-digits after opening at -11, but that's created even more value on a Los Angeles team that is rolling through the 2018 season with a perfect 6-0 record and three wins by at least 12 points.

The model is calling for a fourth blowout on Sunday against a beat-up San Francisco team playing on a short week. The projections point to almost 300 yards passing for Jared Goff, while Todd Gurley goes off for 150 yards of total offense and two touchdowns as he continues his MVP-caliber season. The Rams cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, and there's plenty of value on the Over (52) as well because that hits 55 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Cowboys vs. Redskins showdown, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to lose in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture.

