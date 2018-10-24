NFL odds, picks for Week 8: Advanced computer model loving Seahawks and Steelers

Week 8 is quickly approaching and NFL odds and lines are already moving rapidly. The Bears are now 7-point favorites after originally opening at -6 against the Jets, who cut Terrelle Pryor, placed Bilal Powell (neck) on IR, and may be without Quincy Enunwa (ankle). Meanwhile, the Steelers moved from 7-point favorites to -8 as bettors backed them with confidence against the Browns despite news that running back Le'Veon Bell will not join the team this week. With so much to digest and NFL odds shifting, you'll want to see what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say before entering any Week 8 NFL picks and predictions.

One of the top Week 8 NFL picks the model loves: The Steelers (-8) cover at home against Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Le'Veon Bell didn't return over the bye week as some expected, but the model doesn't see that slowing a rested Steelers team against a Cleveland squad that has lost three of four.

Ben Roethlisberger throws for over 300 yards, according to the model, while James Conner has 100 yards of total offense as Pittsburgh covers in the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 52 total points, giving slight value to the over (50.5).

Another one of the Week 8 NFL picks the model is recommending: the Seahawks cover as three-point underdogs in Detroit against the Lions.

The model expects a big day from Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who has nearly 300 yards of total offense and two scores. Meanwhile, the Seahawks' defense holds the Lions' Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount to under 4.0 yards per carry rushing.

That leads to the Seahawks covering in over 55 percent of simulations and winning outright as +140 underdogs over half the time. The Under (49.5) also hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations, another must-back according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (-7.5, 44)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 42)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (+2, 43.5)

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-7, 45)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (+1, 42.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-3, 49.5)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 50.5)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 54)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5, 54)

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders (+3, 49.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 42.5)

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 56.5)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-1, 52)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+14, 44)