NFL odds, picks for Week 8: Advanced computer model loving Steelers and Redskins

The Week 8 NFL schedule is chalk-full of critical divisional and conference matchups. One wrong move could be the difference between a playoff run and being sent home early. In two highly-anticipated games, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will travel to Los Angeles to take on Todd Gurley and the Rams. The Rams are 9.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds, up from an open of eight. In the Midwest, Drew Brees and the Saints travel to Minnesota to take on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Minnesota opened as a 2.5-point home favorite, but action on the Saints pushed the line to -1 in the latest NFL odds for Week 8. With NFL lines and spreads moving, and news starting to pile up ahead of kickoffs, check out the latest NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model before locking in any wagers of your own.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went 10-4 straight up in a wild Week 7, including calling the Patriots' huge win over the Bears, improving its record to a blistering 71-34 on the season. And when it comes to top-rated picks against the spread, it is now on a strong 57-40 run. Anybody who has been following those picks is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 8 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 8 NFL picks the model loves: the Steelers (-8) cover at home against Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Le'Veon Bell didn't return over the bye week as some expected, but the model doesn't see that slowing a rested Steelers team against a Cleveland squad that has lost three of four.

Ben Roethlisberger throws for over 300 yards, according to the model, while James Conner has 100 yards of total offense as Pittsburgh covers in the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 52 total points, giving plenty of value to the over (49).

Another one of the Week 8 NFL picks the model is recommending: the Redskins win on the road against the Giants.

After originally opening with the Redskins as one-point favorites, the line dropped to a pick'em. That has added even more value to a play on Washington, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

According to the simulations, the Redskins win the turnover battle by an average of 2-to-1. Steady performances from Alex Smith (over 250 yards passing) and Adrian Peterson (70 yards rushing and a touchdown) help push the division-leading Redskins past the Giants at MetLife Stadium by a final score of 25-20. Washington covers in nearly 60 percent of simulations, while the Over (42.5) hits more than half the time as well.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Rams vs. Packers showdown, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (-7.5, 44.5)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 42)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (+2, 43.5)

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-7.5, 45)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (PK, 42.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-3, 49.5)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 49)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 53.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-4, 54.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders (+3, 50.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (+1, 42.5)

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 56.5)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-1, 52)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+14, 44)