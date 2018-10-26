NFL odds, picks for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Bears, Steelers

The Week 8 NFL schedule features high-profile matchups that will have major implications on who makes the playoffs. With 13 games left on the docket, the Week 8 NFL odds have already shifted dramatically as amateur and professional bettors alike lock in their NFL picks. The Saints visit the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since the "Minnesota Miracle," the last-second touchdown catch by Stefon Diggs in January. The Vikings opened as 2.5-point home favorites on Sunday Night Football, but that game now stands at Minnesota -1. Meanwhile, the Rams, who have started the season 7-0, are now 9.5-point favorites over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after opening at -8. With so many NFL odds and lines on the move, you'll want to see the NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went 10-4 straight up in a wild Week 7, including calling the Patriots' huge win over the Bears, improving its record to a blistering 71-34 on the season. And when it comes to top-rated picks against the spread, it is now on a strong 57-40 run. Anybody who has been following those picks is way, way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 8 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 8 NFL picks the model loves: the Steelers (-8) cover at home against Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Le'Veon Bell didn't return over the bye week as some expected, but the model doesn't see that slowing a rested Steelers team against a Cleveland squad that has lost three of four.

Ben Roethlisberger throws for over 300 yards, according to the model, while James Conner has 100 yards of total offense as Pittsburgh covers in the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 52 total points, giving plenty of value to the over (49).

Another one of the Week 8 NFL picks the model is recommending: the Bears (-7.5) cover at home against the Jets with several points to spare.

Chicago is coming off a hard-fought loss to Tom Brady and the Patriots last week, but should be encouraged by their quarterback play entering the Week 8 matchup against a banged-up New York defense. In his last three starts, Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The model is projecting another big day for Trubisky at Soldier Field, saying he'll throw for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets, while adding another 34 yards on the ground. The Bears cover the 7.5-point spread in 54 percent of simulations, and you can also back the Under (44), because that hits well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Rams vs. Packers showdown, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 43)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (+2.5, 44)

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-7.5, 44)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (PK, 43.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-2.5, 49)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 49)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 53.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5, 54.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders (+3, 50.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (+1, 41.5)

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 56.5)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-1, 52)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+14, 44)