NFL odds, picks for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Steelers, Ravens

Division races are beginning to take shape around the NFL, and if you're going by the latest Week 8 NFL odds, several front-runners will be put to the test. The NFC South-leading Saints opened as 2.5-point underdogs against the Vikings, who lead the NFC North, but that game now stands at Minnesota -1. And at MetLife Stadium, the NFC East-leading Redskins are a pick'em against the Giants after both teams covered last week. Meanwhile, the division-leading Patriots (-14), Rams (-9.5), and Chiefs (-10) are all favored by more than one score.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 8 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 8 NFL picks the model loves: The Steelers (-8) cover at home against Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Le'Veon Bell didn't return over the bye week as some expected, but the model doesn't see that slowing a rested Steelers team against a Cleveland squad that has lost three of four.

Ben Roethlisberger throws for over 300 yards, according to the model, while James Conner has 100 yards of total offense as Pittsburgh covers in the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 52 total points, giving plenty of value to the over (49).

Another one of the Week 8 NFL picks the model is recommending: the Ravens (-2) cover on the road at Carolina.

This spread opened as a pick'em, but has seen two full points of line movement. The model still finds value on a Baltimore team that has the top-ranked defense in terms of scoring (14.4 ppg) and total yardage (280.6 ypg) this season.

According to the projections, that stingy defense holds Cam Newton under 200 yards of passing, while Joe Flacco puts up close to 300 through the air against a Carolina secondary ranked 22nd in the league in pass defense. The Ravens cover in over 55 percent of simulations, while the Over (43) has a slight value as well because that's hitting over half the time.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (-7.5, 44.5)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 42)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (+2, 43.5)

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-7.5, 45)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (PK, 42.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-3, 49.5)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 49)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 53.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-4, 54.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders (+3, 50.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (+1, 42.5)

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 56.5)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-1, 52)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+14, 44)