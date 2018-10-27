NFL odds, picks for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Steelers, Seahawks

Bettors around the nation are keeping a close eye on injury reports as the Week 8 NFL odds continue to shift. The Patriots are favored by 14 points, up one from the opening line, for Monday Night Football against the Bills with big names like LeSean McCoy (concussion), Rob Gronkowski (back), and Sony Michel (knee) all battling injuries. And after opening as 6-point favorites, the Bengals, who could be without linebacker Vontaze Burfict (hip), are now just -3.5 against the Buccaneers, who are dead-last in the league at 32.7 points per game allowed. With NFL odds and lines seeing substantial movement and plenty of injuries to key players, be sure to check out the optimal Week 8 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 8 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 8 NFL picks the model loves: the Steelers (-8) cover at home against Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Le'Veon Bell didn't return over the bye week as some expected, but the model doesn't see that slowing a rested Steelers team against a Cleveland squad that has lost three of four.

Ben Roethlisberger throws for over 300 yards, according to the model, while James Conner has 100 yards of total offense as Pittsburgh covers in the spread in almost 55 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 52 total points, giving plenty of value to the over (49).

Another one of the Week 8 NFL picks the model is recommending: the Seahawks (+3) pull off the outright upset over the Lions at Ford Field.

Seattle comes into Week 8 with three wins in its last four games, including an impressive double-digit victory over the Cowboys and a 24-point blowout of the Raiders in London. They've had a bye week to recover from that trip across 'The Pond' and should be healthy and well-rested for Sunday's battle with the Lions. That includes wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who had eight targets in his last game coming off a knee injury.

The model projects Russell Wilson to generate close to 300 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, while Chris Carson leads Seattle's backs with 70 yards on the ground. Seattle pulls off the upset in 51 percent of simulations, so there's value on the Seahawks on the money line (+130), as well. Against the spread, the model says the Seahawks cover over 55 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Rams vs. Packers showdown, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to get absolutely stunned by an underdog in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5, 43)

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (+2.5, 44)

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-8, 44)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (+1, 43.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-3, 48.5)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 49)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 53.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5, 54.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders (+3, 50.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (+1, 41.5)

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9, 56.5)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-1, 53)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+14, 44)