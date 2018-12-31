NFL odds, picks for Wild Card Round: Advanced computer model loving Over in Colts vs. Texans

It took until late Sunday night to settle the final 2019 NFL playoff field, but all 12 teams are locked in and the Wild Card Round is set to get underway on Saturday. The latest NFL odds show the Texans as 2.5-point favorites over the Colts in the first game, while the Cowboys have a 2.5-point edge against the Seahawks on Saturday night. The Ravens opened at -2.5 against the Chargers on Sunday, and the Bears are going off at -5.5 against the Eagles in the final game of the weekend. These spreads are almost guaranteed to move as the week progresses, so with NFL playoffs odds and lines shifting all the way up to kickoffs, be sure to check out the latest Wild Card Round NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in any bets of your own.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering the Wild Card Round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest Wild Card Rounds NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Wild Card Round NFL picks the model recommends: go Over (47.5) in the Colts vs. Texans matchup on Saturday.

The Texans rank 11th in the NFL in scoring offense with 25.1 points per game. The Colts, meanwhile, rank fifth in the league in that category with 27.1 points per game, and they've scored at least 23 in their last four outings, including a 33-point outburst against the Titans in their playoff-clinching performance on Sunday.

Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Andrew Luck, who both come into the playoffs red-hot, combine to throw for around 600 yards and four touchdowns in the simulations as the Over clears in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions from the model: the Over (41) hits in the Eagles vs. Bears matchup on Sunday.

This total has already dropped one point from the opening line and that brings even more value to this play. Chicago's defense has been elite this year, but Nick Foles and the Eagles have been putting up huge numbers in recent weeks. The model projects 250 yards for Foles, who also has a solid chance to throw for two touchdowns, as the Over hits well over half the time.

The model also has a strong pick against the spread for all four Wild Card Round matchups, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the Wild Card Round? And which top Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-2.5, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 42.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 41.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (-6, 41)