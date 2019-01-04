NFL odds, picks for wild-card round: Proven computer model backing over in Texans vs. Colts

The 2019 NFL playoffs are here. Seven teams that did not make the postseason last year will play as part of the NFL wild-card schedule, and the action kicks off Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET when the Texans (-1) host the Colts in a matchup between AFC South foes. Later that night, the Seahawks (+2) travel to AT&T Stadium to take on Ezekiel Elliot and the Cowboys. The action spills over onto Sunday when the Chargers (+3) travel cross-country to take on the red-hot Ravens and rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson. The wild-card round concludes late Sunday afternoon as the Bears (-6.5) host the Eagles in a NFC thriller. With so much at stake for each of these teams and NFL odds and spreads on the move already, you'll want to check out the top NFL picks and playoff predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering the wild-card round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest wild-card round NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top wild-card round NFL picks the model recommends: go Over (48) in Colts vs. Texans on Saturday.

The Texans and Colts will meet for the third time this season, and both prior matchups have came down to the wire. The Texans squeaked out a win in the first meeting by a final score of 37-34. Both quarterbacks put up massive numbers in that contest, as Deshaun Watson threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns for Houston, while Andrew Luck eclipsed 450 passing yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort.

The second meeting ended 24-21 in Indianapolis' favor and Luck had another big day against the Texans' secondary. Indianapolis' quarterback threw for 399 yards and two touchdowns. For their third and final matchup of the season, the SportsLine Projection Model is projecting both quarterbacks to combine for over 600 yards of total offense as the Over clears in nearly 55 percent of simulations. It's also backing one side of the Colts vs. Texans spread more than 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions from the model: the Over (41) hits in Eagles vs. Bears at Soldier Field at 4:40 p.m. ET Sunday.

The total opened at 42 and has dropped a full point since then as bettors have been hesitant to back the over in a matchup that features Chicago's top scoring defense. The Bears are giving up a league-best 17.7 points, but the model has found value on the over since the Eagles are averaging almost 30 points in their past three contests with Nick Foles under center.

Chicago also is averaging over 28 points on offense at home this season. The simulations project 43 total points to be scored in this NFC wild-card game, so confidently lock in the over because there's plenty of value on that selection this weekend.

The model also has a strong pick against the spread for all four wild-card round matchups, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the wild-card round? And which top Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-1, 48)

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (-2, 43)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 41.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (-6.5, 41)