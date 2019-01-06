NFL odds, picks for Wild Card Sunday: Advanced computer model loving Over in Ravens vs. Chargers

NFL Wild Card action will kick off early on Sunday, with the Los Angeles Chargers traveling to take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1:05 p.m. ET. That game is followed by the Chicago Bears taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at 4:40 p.m. ET. The Bears are the biggest favorites of the entire weekend at -6.5 against the Eagles, while the Ravens are three-point favorites to best the Chargers in the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds. However, anything can happen come playoff time and everybody suiting up on Sunday expects to win. That's why you'll want to check out the NFL picks and 2019 NFL Playoff predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine before you make your own Wild Card Sunday selections of your own.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering the wild-card round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest Wild Card Sunday NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Wild Card Sunday NFL picks the model recommends: go Over (41.5) in the Sunday AFC showdown between the Ravens and Chargers.

This is the last of three rematches from the regular season to begin the 2019 NFL Playoffs, with the Ravens winning 22-10 on the road back in Week 16. But SportsLine's model is calling for 42 total points this time around, so the value is on the Over for this matchup.

The Chargers have averaged almost 27 points per game on offense, and Baltimore's offense has been revived with rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson under center. The Ravens have put up at least 20 points in every game Jackson has started, so this game has a great chance to make it into the 40s. Confidently lock in that NFL Over-Under pick for a chance to get off to a nice start on Wild Card Sunday.

Another one of the Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions from the model: the Over (41.5) also hits in Eagles vs. Bears at Soldier Field at 4:40 p.m. ET Sunday.

The total opened at 42 and has dropped a half-point since then as bettors have been hesitant to back the over in a matchup that features Chicago's top scoring defense. The Bears are giving up a league-best 17.7 points, but the model has found value on the over since the Eagles are averaging almost 30 points in their past three contests with Nick Foles under center.

Chicago also is averaging over 28 points on offense at home this season. The simulations project 43 total points to be scored in this NFC Wild Card game, so confidently lock in the Over because there's plenty of value on that selection this weekend.

The model also has a strong pick against the spread for all four wild-card round matchups, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend, shaking up the NFL Playoff picture forever.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the wild-card round? And which top Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 41.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (-6.5, 41.5)