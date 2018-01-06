NFL odds, picks for Wild Card Weekend: Advanced computer model loving Chiefs to cover

The NFL's Wild Card round will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. On Saturday, the Chiefs are favored by 8.5 against the Titans and the Rams are favored by 5.5 against the Falcons. On Sunday, the Jaguars are favored by nine against the Bills and the Saints are favored by 6.5 over the division-rival Panthers in a game that has already seen plenty of line movement.

With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you need to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

With a 176-80 record, SportsLine is beating nearly every expert tracked on NFLPickWatch for the second year in a row.

It's fresh off a week in which it called huge wins for the Bills and Falcons that helped send both teams to the playoffs. Those NFL picks helped run its straight-up record to a stunning 74-22 run to end the regular season. Anyone who has followed its advice is up big.

With Wild Card Weekend here, the computer simulated every game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.

We can tell you the model says the Chiefs cover at home against the Titans in the first game of the NFL Wild Card round. The Chiefs are 8.5-point favorites after the line opened at a touchdown, but the model says the Chiefs will cover with room to spare, 28-18.

The Chiefs are winning straight-up 73 percent of the time and covering the spread in over 50 percent of simulations.

The Titans are limping into the NFL Playoffs, having dropped three of their last four -- all to NFC West teams. Then, in a win-or-go-home Week 17 game against a Jacksonville team with its seeding secured, the Titans only scored 15 points and won by just five.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota has failed to top 200 yards passing in four of his last six games, and SportsLine's advanced projection model says the Oregon alum has a better chance of throwing an INT than a TD on Saturday.

Kansas City, meanwhile, won four straight to make the playoffs. And not counting Week 17, when the Chiefs rested many of their key starters, K.C. won its last three by at least 11 points.

The model is calling for QB Alex Smith to throw for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans' 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs went 10-6 against the spread this season.

The model is loving the Over (44.5) in Titans-Chiefs as well, saying it hits 52 percent of the time, whereas the public is firmly behind the Under.

The model also has a strong pick for the other three playoff showdowns that you absolutely need to see and is calling for a team with strong Super Bowl aspirations to go down hard. You can only get those picks at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence on Wild Card Weekend? Check out the NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus find out which strong Super Bowl contender is going down hard, all from the model that finished the regular season on a blistering 74-22 run, plus get NFL picks from 20 experts.



AFC Wild Card: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5, 44.5)

NFC Wild Card: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (-5.5, 48.5)

AFC Wild Card: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9, 39.5)

NFC Wild Card: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 47.5)