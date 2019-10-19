NFL odds, picks, lines, predictions for Week 7: Advanced computer model loving Bengals, Packers

Three key divisional matchups that could have major playoff implications are part of the Week 7 NFL schedule. The Minnesota Vikings (4-2) will visit the Detroit Lions (2-2-1) in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. The Vikings are favored by 2.5 in the latest Week 7 NFL odds after the line opened as a pick'em. Also on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans with first place in the AFC South on the line. The Colts are one-point favorites, one of the tightest NFL lines of the week. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are 3-3, and the winner leaves with a one-game lead in the division and the tiebreaker in hand. Dallas is a 2.5-point home favorite, another one of the tightest NFL spreads of the week. Before you make any NFL predictions, you should see the latest Week 7 NFL picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions: the Packers (-4.5) cover at home against the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense get most of the attention in Green Bay, but it's been the defense that has impressed early in 2019. The Packers rank ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game, helping them to a 5-1 straight-up record and a 4-2 mark against the spread thus far in coach Matt LaFleur's first year. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is held to 250 yards and throws an interception in the model's simulations as Green Bay covers well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the Bengals cover as 4.5-point home underdogs against Jacksonville.

The Bengals are off to an 0-6 start on the season, but they are 3-3 against the spread and are coming off a 23-17 loss to the division-leading Ravens in which they were 10.5-point road underdogs. The Bengals rank 12th in the NFL in passing yardage, so they've been able to move the ball effectively through the air. Jacksonville gave up 358 yards through the air against the Kyle Allen-led Panthers two weeks ago and have just one interception as a team. With cornerback Jalen Ramsey now traded to the Rams, the Jaguars' secondary could be taxed the remainder of the year, starting with Cincinnati.

The model says Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton logs a respectable day with 237 passing yards and a touchdown. That helps lead the Bengals to cover in over 50 percent of the model's projections, while under (44) hits a whopping 60 percent of the time.

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (-3, 50.5)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-17, 41.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (+2.5, 43.5)

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 46.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5, 44.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons (+3, 54.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (+10, 40)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 41)

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 49)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 37)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 49)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+9.5, 44)