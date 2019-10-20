NFL odds, picks, lines, predictions for Week 7: Advanced computer model loving Dolphins, Packers

Jalen Ramsey's trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Los Angeles Rams sends one of the NFL's premier defenders across the country. Rams head coach Sean McVay is hopeful that Ramsey will be available to bolster a Los Angeles defense that is without cornerback Aqib Talib and safety John Johnson. The Rams visit the Falcons as field goal favorites, according to the latest NFL odds, on the fast track of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Meanwhile, the Jaguars visit the Bengals, with Ramsey's former team favored by 4.5, one of the tightest NFL lines of the week. NFL odds will continue to shift as kickoffs approach, fall weather forecasts become clearer, and inactives are announced. Before you make any Week 7 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-15 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-58 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 6, it nailed the Patriots (-17) covering a large spread against the Giants and the Seahawks (+1) winning straight-up as underdogs against the Browns.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 7 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Packers (-4.5) cover at home against the Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense get most of the attention in Green Bay, but it's been the defense that has impressed early in 2019. The Packers rank ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up 19.2 points per game, helping them to a 5-1 straight-up record and a 4-2 mark against the spread thus far in coach Matt LaFleur's first year. Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is held to 250 yards and throws an interception in the model's simulations as Green Bay covers well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the Dolphins (+17) cover on the road against the Bills.

While the Dolphins making another switch at quarterback from Josh Rosen to Ryan Fitzpatrick certainly signals that Rosen isn't the long-term answer in Miami, it also signaled that the winless team isn't laying down quietly. The Dolphins want to win, and they clearly see Fitzpatrick as the best choice since he almost led a come-from-behind victory last week against Miami. "FitzMagic" is a veteran who knows how to win football games. The model says Miami covers in over 50 percent of simulations, while there's also value on the over (41.5).

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (-3, 50.5)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-1, 47)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-17, 41.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (+2.5, 43.5)

Oakland Raiders at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 46.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5, 44.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons (+3, 54.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins (+10, 40)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 41)

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (-3, 49)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 37)

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5, 49)

New England Patriots at New York Jets (+9.5, 44)