NFL odds, picks, lines, predictions for Week 8: Advanced computer model loving Bills, Rams

The Week 8 NFL odds board features a wide variety of games, as several of the league's top teams look to separate from the pack, while the NFL's bottom-feeders could be in for even more trouble. The latest Week 8 NFL spreads show the unbeaten Patriots going off as 13-point favorites against the struggling Browns. The 6-1 Saints, meanwhile, are laying 9.5 points against the Cardinals, a 3-3-1 team looking to help its standing in the 2019 NFL Playoff picture. And on the other end of the spectrum, the Dolphins (+14.5) are facing another two-score line as they visit the Steelers, who should get quarterback Mason Rudolph (concussion) back following a bye. At more than two touchdowns, it's one of the largest NFL lines we'll see all season.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the top Week 8 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bills (-1.5) cover at home against the Eagles.

Buffalo's specialty this season has been its defense. The Bills rank third in the NFL in total and scoring defense, and that's bad news for a Philadelphia team that stumbles into Week 8 following poor showings against the Vikings and Cowboys, games they lost by a combined 45 points. The Eagles have also been a poor bet against the spread as well this season, entering this matchup with 2-5 ATS mark (1-3 on the road), while Buffalo is 4-2.

The model projects that quarterback Josh Allen accounts for well over 250 yards of total offense, providing enough of a spark for the Bills to cover in over 50 percent of simulations. It's also predicting a low-scoring matchup that goes under (43) more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 8 NFL picks from the model: the the Rams (-13) cover against the Bengals in a 1 p.m. ET game from Wembley Stadium in London.

Los Angeles snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 7 with a commanding 37-10 win over the Falcons. The Rams also made plenty of headlines off the field by trading for elite cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who made his debut last week and was effective in covering Atlanta receiver Julio Jones.

The Rams are 5-2 against the spread and take on a Bengals squad that is 0-7 straight-up and 3-4 against the number. The model is projecting over 300 yards of passing for Rams quarterback Jared Goff as Los Angeles covers the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the over (48.5) because that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

