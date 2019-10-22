NFL odds, picks, lines, predictions for Week 8: Advanced computer model loving Bills, Titans

The latest Week 8 NFL odds indicate that there will be challenges for teams looking to position themselves in the 2019 NFL Playoff picture. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) have been one of the league's biggest surprises thus far, and they're going off as 1.5-point favorites, according to the latest Week 8 NFL spreads, against the Philadelphia Eagles, a 3-4 NFC East squad hungry for a win following crushing back-to-back defeats. Positioning atop the NFC playoff picture is on the line for the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers (-5.5) as they host the 4-2 Carolina Panthers, who will stick with Kyle Allen at quarterback at least another week with Cam Newton (foot) still rehabbing. The NFL odds for these games and others are sure to move as the week progresses. Before finalizing your own Week 8 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model over at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 8 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 8 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bills (-1.5) cover at home against the Eagles.

Buffalo's specialty this season has been its defense. The Bills rank third in the NFL in total and scoring defense, and that's bad news for a Philadelphia team that stumbles into Week 8 following poor showings against the Vikings and Cowboys, games they lost by a combined 45 points. The Eagles have also been a poor bet against the spread as well this season, entering this matchup with 2-5 ATS mark (1-3 on the road), while Buffalo is 4-2.

The model projects that quarterback Josh Allen accounts for well over 250 yards of total offense, providing enough of a spark for the Bills to cover in over 50 percent of simulations. It's also predicting a low-scoring matchup that goes under (43) more than 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 8 NFL picks from the model: the Tennessee Titans (-2.5) cover the spread at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tennessee sent struggling quarterback Marcus Mariota to the bench in Week 7 and picked up a win against the Chargers with Ryan Tannehill under center.

Tannehill completed 23-of-29 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The model projects that he'll account for 250 yards and two scores against the Bucs, while Tennessee's fourth-ranked scoring defense holds Jameis Winston and company under 20 points. The Titans cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (46.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for the huge 49ers vs. Panthers NFC showdown. It also knows a line in another game is way off, saying one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 8? And which line is Vegas way off on? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams win and cover the spread, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

Washington Redskins at Minnesota Vikings (-16, 42)

New York Giants at Detroit Lions (-7, 49.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 46.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears (-4.5, 40)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (+3.5, 53.5)

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6, 41.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (-1.5, 43)

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 48.5)

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 48)

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (-6, 44)

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers (-5.5, 41.5)

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans (-6.5, 51)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-13, 46)

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (+4.5, 48)

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14.5, 42.5)