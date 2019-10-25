NFL odds, picks, lines, predictions for Week 8: Proven computer model loving Jaguars, Bills

While marquee matchups like Packers vs. Chiefs (+3.5) and Browns vs. Patriots (-13) are drawing most of the headlines, there are NFL spreads of all sizes bettors can try to exploit in Week 8. For example, the Rams are 13-point favorites in London against the winless Bengals, according to the current Week 8 NFL odds. Is that too many points to lay, especially since the Bengals are 8-4 in their last 12 games against the Rams? Or should you jump on L.A. as part of your Week 8 NFL picks? Can Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers (-5.5) remain undefeated when they host Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers on Sunday? These are the types of questions fans will be asking themselves while trying to find the best value in the current Week 8 NFL odds. And before locking in any Week 8 NFL picks, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 8 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 8 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bills (-1.5) cover at home against the Eagles.

The Bills are 5-1 and on a two-game winning streak, having knocked off Tennessee in Week 5 and the winless Dolphins last week. Buffalo owns one of the top defenses in the NFL, allowing only 91.3 rushing yards and 15.2 points per game. Buffalo's offense doesn't do anything exceptionally well, but doesn't execute poorly either. Quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for 1,324 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions. Veteran running back Frank Gore leads the team with 388 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while receiver John Brown has caught 33 passes for 473 yards and a pair of scores.

Buffalo is 6-2 in its last eight games, while the Eagles, who have lost two straight and are in danger of falling out of the NFL playoff picture, are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven. The model says the Bills cover in over 55 percent of simulations. The under (43.5) also hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 8 NFL picks from the model: the Jaguars cover at home as six-point favorites over the Jets.

The Jaguars haven't skipped a beat despite Nick Foles going down with a collarbone injury in Week 1. Quarterback Gardner Minshew has been sensational filling in for the former Super Bowl MVP, completing over 60 percent of his passes for 1,697 yards and 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Minshew, who's led the Jags to three wins in their last five games, has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last five outings. Jacksonville's rushing attack is also among the league's best, as Leonard Fournette is averaging a gaudy 134 yards per game on the ground in his four contests.

The model is calling for Minshew to throw for 225 yards, with Fournette racking up almost 100 all-purpose yards, while Jacksonville's defense holds New York under 275 yards of total offense. The model shows Jacksonville covering the spread in over 60 percent of simulations, and there's also value on the under (41) because that hits nearly 60 percent of the time.

