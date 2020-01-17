NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for AFC, NFC Championship Games: Advanced model enters top predictions

Championship Weekend kicks off on Sunday, and the latest NFL odds indicate both matchups could come down to the wire. The 2020 AFC Championship Game features two explosive offenses that can light up the scoreboard. The Chiefs, who enter Sunday's showdown as seven-point favorites over the Titans, averaged 379.2 yards per game on offense during the regular season, while Tennessee ranked third in rushing yards per game, averaging 138.9.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are 7.5-point underdogs against the 49ers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. The Packers suffered a humiliating 37-8 defeat earlier this season at San Francisco, and Green Bay is just 1-5-1 against the spread in its last seven meetings against the 49ers.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago.

The computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap for Championship Weekend.

One of the Championship Weekend NFL predictions from the model is that the under (53) clears when the Tennessee Titans travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game 2020.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads a Kansas City offense that just scored 51 points against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Mahomes completed over 65 percent of his passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns against the Texans. However, the total has gone under in five of Kansas City's last seven games.

Plus, the Titans are expected to continue running the ball with Derrick Henry, which will eat up the clock and keep Mahomes on the sideline. In addition, Tennessee's defense has not allowed more than 14 points in its last three games. SportsLine's model projects another huge day from Henry as he rushes for over 150 yards in the simulations, helping provide value on the under.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game.

2020 AFC Championship Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 53)

2020 NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, 46.5)

2020 AFC Championship Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 53)
2020 NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, 46.5)