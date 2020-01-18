NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for AFC, NFC Championship Games: Advanced model gives top predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated the AFC and NFC Championship games 10,000 times with surprising results.
With just four teams remaining in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs are the only team remaining who made it this far a season ago. According to the current NFL odds, the Chiefs are favored by a touchdown as Kansas City takes on the Titans at 3:05 p.m. ET in Sunday's 2020 AFC Championship Game. On the other side of the 2020 NFL playoff bracket, the 49ers will host the Packers at 6:40 p.m. ET in the 2020 NFC Championship Game.
The 49ers are favored by 7.5 in the latest NFL spreads after the line opened at seven. All of the Championship Weekend NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Championship Weekend NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Championship Weekend NFL predictions are in.
Championship Weekend NFL picks to target
One of the Championship Weekend NFL predictions from the model is that the under (53) clears when the Tennessee Titans travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game 2020.
These two teams combined for 67 points the first time they met this season, a 35-32 Titans victory that could have extended into overtime if not for a blocked last-second field goal. However, the current trends point to the under in the 2020 AFC Championship Game.
The under has hit in five of the Chiefs' last seven games. Kansas City's defense has suffocated opposing offenses recently as well, holding the Bears (three), Broncos (three), Patriots (16), and Raiders (nine) to under 20 points during that span. The under has also hit in both of the Titans' playoff games so far.
SportsLine's model says the Titans ride running back Derrick Henry to over 150 yards, keeping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-octane offense on the sideline. The under clears in almost 60 percent of simulations.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. It has an especially strong projection against the spread on both games, saying you can bank on those picks in well over 50 percent of simulations.
Championship Weekend NFL odds
- 2020 AFC Championship Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 53)
- 2020 NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, 46.5)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in the AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship in the 2020 NFL Playoffs? And which strong picks against the spread should you lock in?
-
