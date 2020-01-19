NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for AFC, NFC Championship Games: Advanced model lists top predictions

Just four teams remain in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, and Championship Week promises plenty of excitement as the Packers, 49ers, Chiefs and Titans battle for their tickets to the 2020 Super Bowl. The Chiefs will host the Titans in the 2020 AFC Championship Game on Sunday in a rematch of a Nov. 9 matchup that the Titans won, 35-32. The Chiefs are favored by seven with the total now at 53 in the current NFL odds.

Meanwhile, the latest NFL spreads list the 49ers as 7.5-point home favorites over the Packers with the total at 46.5 in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. San Francisco blew out Green Bay, 37-8, in Week 12, but should you back the Niners again with your NFL predictions? All of the Championship Weekend NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Championship Weekend NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago.

The computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Championship Weekend NFL predictions are in.

One of the Championship Weekend NFL predictions from the model is that the under (52.5) clears when the Tennessee Titans travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game 2020. Both teams put on impressive offensive performances in the divisional round for different reasons, with the Titans dominating on the ground against the Ravens and the Chiefs putting on an aerial display against the Texans.

However, both teams also made key plays on defense en route to their respective victories. Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was dominant against the Texans with three sacks and has proven he can take over a game at any moment. Meanwhile, the Titans had four sacks of their own against the Ravens and forced three critical turnovers to win 28-12 despite being out-gained 530-300. The model is calling for 50 total points, clearing the under with room to spare.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. It has an especially strong projection against the spread on both games.

2020 AFC Championship Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7, 52.5)

2020 NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, 46.5)

The AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Check out the latest NFL odds above.