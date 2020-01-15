NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for AFC, NFC Championship Games: Advanced model makes top predictions

And then there were four. The 2020 NFL Playoff bracket has only four teams remaining, and the latest Championship Weekend NFL odds see two clear favorites. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are 7.5-point favorites over Aaron Rodgers and the visiting Green Bay Packers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are laying 7.5-points against Derrick Henry and the visiting Tennessee Titans in the 2020 AFC Championship Game.

The Packers have covered the spread just once in their last seven meetings against San Francisco, while Tennessee is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven road games against the Chiefs. So which of the Championship Weekend NFL spreads are off? And which NFL bets should you target on Sunday? All of the Championship Weekend NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Championship Weekend NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Championship Weekend NFL predictions are in.

Championship Weekend NFL picks to target

One of the Championship Weekend NFL predictions from the model is that the under (52.5) clears in the AFC Championship Game 2020 between the Titans and Chiefs. The total has stayed under in three of Tennessee's last five games thanks in large part to the Titans' defense. In fact, Tennessee's defense has not allowed more than 14 points in any of its last three games.

The Titans got it done in the divisional round with ball control and defense, earning a second straight upset victory by downing the top-seeded Ravens 28-12. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has thrown for just 160 yards thus far in the playoffs. He hasn't been asked to do much for Tennessee with Henry having carried the ball 64 times for 377 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore and New England. In addition, the under has hit in six of Tennessee's last nine games against an AFC West opponent. SportsLine's model sees this game staying below the total with a few points to spare as the under hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. It has an especially strong projection against the spread on both games, saying you can bank on those picks in well over 50 percent of simulations, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game right here.

Championship Weekend NFL odds

2020 AFC Championship Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5, 52.5)

2020 NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, 45)

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in the AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship in the 2020 NFL Playoffs? And which strong picks against the spread should you lock in? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their Championship Round NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.