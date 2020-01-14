NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for AFC, NFC Championship Games: Advanced model releases top predictions

Just four teams remain in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, and the latest Championship Weekend NFL odds have been released. The Kansas City Chiefs are going off as 7.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 AFC Championship Game, while the San Francisco 49ers are laying 7.5 at home against the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game.

All four teams remaining have at least a 58 percent cover rate this season, so which of the Championship Weekend NFL spreads are off? And which NFL bets should you target on Sunday? All of the Championship Weekend NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Championship Weekend NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago.

The computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Championship Weekend NFL predictions are in.

Championship Weekend NFL picks to target

One of the Championship Weekend NFL predictions from the model is that the over (45) clears in the NFC Championship Game 2020 between the Packers and 49ers. When the total fell between 43.5 and 46.5, the Niners and Packers hit the over 10 times in 16 opportunities this season.

That's the scenario on Sunday, and a pair of hot offenses will keep that trend rolling. The Niners have averaged 31.4 points per game in their last five outings. The Packers, meanwhile, have scored at least 20 points in six straight games, including 28 against the Seahawks in the divisional round. SportsLine's model sees Sunday's matchup going beyond the total with several points to spare as the over hits in well over half of simulations.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for the AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship Game. It has an especially strong projection against the spread on both games, saying you can bank on those picks in well over 50 percent of simulations.

Championship Weekend NFL odds

2020 AFC Championship Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5, 52)

2020 NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7.5, 45)

