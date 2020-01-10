NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for divisional round: Advanced model gives top predictions

The 2020 NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the divisional round, when the 49ers, Packers, Ravens and Chiefs will enter the postseason fray well-rested after earning first-round byes. All four home teams are laying points, with the latest NFL odds installing the Chiefs as the week's biggest favorites (-9.5) over the Texans. Should you ride Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City to cover one of the largest NFL spreads of the postseason?

Meanwhile, the latest divisional round NFL odds list the 49ers as touchdown favorites over the Vikings, the Ravens as 9.5-point favorites over the Titans, and the Packers as 4.5-point favorites over the Seahawks. All of the divisional round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best divisional round NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its divisional round NFL predictions are in.

Divisional round NFL picks to target

One of the divisional round NFL predictions from the model is that the Seahawks cover as 4.5-point underdogs on the road against the Packers. The Seahawks knocked Carson Wentz out of their Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Eagles early and made life difficult on backup Josh McCown.

Seattle racked up seven sacks in a 17-9 win, while rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf stole the show offensively with seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown. Metcalf has 13 catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games and will pose a tough matchup for a Packers defense that allowed a 100-yard receiver on eight separate occasions in 2019.

The model predicts that Russell Wilson throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns, while Metcalf piles up another 77 yards receiving. The Seahawks cover in over half of projections, while the under (47) also hits over half the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the divisional round NFL schedule. It's also projecting a top Super Bowl contender to go down in a game that will shake up the 2020 NFL playoff bracket in a huge way, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Divisional round NFL odds

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every divisional round game in the 2020 NFL Playoffs? And which top Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their divisional round NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.