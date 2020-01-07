NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for divisional round: Advanced model releases top predictions

Only eight teams remain in the 2020 NFL playoffs, and the latest divisional round NFL odds show that we could see two possible mismatches on the AFC side. The Kansas City Chiefs are 9.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans in a battle of dynamic young quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, are laying nine points against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, also one of the largest NFL lines of the week.

The divisional round NFL spreads are tighter in the NFC, with Green Bay (-4) hosting Seattle and the 49ers going off as seven-point favorites against the Vikings. Can Minnesota pull off another stunner, or are other teams set to surprise? All of the divisional round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best divisional round NFL picks now.

Divisional round NFL picks to target

One of the divisional round NFL predictions from the model is that the Seahawks (+4) stay within the spread against the Packers in the NFC playoff bracket. Normally feared for their prowess at home, the Seahawks have been consistently beating spreads on the road this season, going 6-2-1 against the number. They're also 4-1 against the spread as road underdogs, including their outright victory as slim (+1) underdogs at Philadelphia last weekend.

SportsLine's model projects that Russell Wilson and the ninth-ranked Seattle offense (25.3 points per game) move the ball enough to keep it competitive at Lambeau Field against a Green Bay defense that gives up 352.6 yards per game. The Seahawks cover in over half of simulations, while the over (46) also has value since the model is calling for 47 points.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the divisional round NFL schedule.

Divisional round NFL odds

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7, 45)

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens (-9, 47)

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 50.5)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers (-4, 46)

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers (-7, 45)

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens (-9, 47)

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 50.5)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers (-4, 46)