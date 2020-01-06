NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for divisional round: Advanced model reveals top predictions

The two biggest underdogs in the first weekend of the 2020 NFL Playoffs won outright on the road, as the Titans (+4.5) took down the Patriots and the Vikings (+7.5) beat the Saints in overtime. Now, the divisional round NFL odds are out, and Vegas isn't looking for those teams to advance again in the 2020 NFL playoff bracket. The latest NFL spreads for the divisional round show the Titans getting 9.5 points against Baltimore in the AFC playoff bracket, while the Vikings are 6.5-point underdogs against the 49ers in the NFC playoff bracket.

Elsewhere, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are laying 9.5 against Deshaun Watson and the Texans, while the Packers are four-point favorites against the Seahawks in the tightest of the divisional round NFL lines. Which NFL playoff odds are off this weekend? All of the divisional round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best divisional round NFL picks now.

Winning picks from a proven model

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 96-65 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its divisional round NFL predictions are in.

Divisional round NFL picks to target

One of the divisional round NFL predictions from the model is that the Ravens (-9.5) cover the spread against the Titans. Derrick Henry was the key cog in Tennessee's upset of the defending champion Patriots during Wild Card Weekend. The regular season rushing champion had 35 touches for 204 yards from scrimmage and a score in the 20-13 win in Foxborough.

But SportsLine's model predicts that Baltimore's fifth-ranked rushing defense (93.4 yards per game) will hold him under the century mark during the NFL divisional round. The simulations also show MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson accounting for 250 yards and two touchdowns, leading the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense (33.2 points per game) to a double-digit win that covers the spread in over half of simulations. The under (48), meanwhile, hits well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the divisional round NFL schedule. It's also projecting a top Super Bowl contender to go down in a game that will shake up the 2020 NFL playoff bracket in a huge way, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Divisional round NFL odds

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers (-6.5, 45.5)

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens (-9.5, 48)

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 49)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers (-4, 46)

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every divisional round game in the 2020 NFL Playoffs? And which top Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds above, then visit SportsLine to see their divisional round NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.