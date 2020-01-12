NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for divisional round: Advanced model unveils top predictions

With just two spots remaining in the conference championship games, the 2020 NFL Playoffs continue on Sunday, and the latest divisional round NFL odds list two clear home favorites. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans with the final spot in the AFC Championship on the line at 3:05 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 9.5-point favorites according to the current divisional round NFL lines, and the winner faces the Titans, who upset the Ravens on Saturday.

Then, the Green Bay Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks at 6:40 p.m. ET for the chance to play in the NFC Championship against the 49ers, and the current divisional round NFL spreads list the Packers as four-point favorites. Will road teams continue their season-long success with a 143-107-10 record against the spread this season? All of the divisional round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best divisional round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its divisional round NFL predictions are in.

One of the divisional round NFL predictions from the model is that the Seahawks cover as four-point underdogs against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Even though they're not division foes, the Seahawks and Packers have developed a rivalry as two of the premier franchises in the NFC. Sunday will be their seventh head-to-head matchup since 2014 and they've split the previous six meetings head-to-head.

The Seahawks allowed just nine points and recorded seven sacks last week in a win over the Eagles. On the other sideline, the Packers allowed just 14.2 points per game in their last five, meaning Sunday's meeting could wind up being too low-scoring for the Packers to open up a sizable lead. And a Packers run defense that ranked 23rd in the NFL should give the Seahawks an opportunity to establish more balance offensively.

The model says the Seahawks rush for over 125 yards, while Russell Wilson throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns as Seattle covers in over 50 percent of simulations. Meanwhile, the over (45.5) also has plenty of value.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the divisional round NFL schedule.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every divisional round game in the 2020 NFL Playoffs?