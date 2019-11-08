NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 10: Advanced computer model gives best predictions

One of the most bitter rivalries in the NFL will be on full display in Week 10 when the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Over the last 10 meetings between these two NFC South rivals, each team has won five times. However, the Saints are 10-3 in their last 13 matchups against the Falcons at home. Atlanta, meanwhile, is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five meetings against the Saints, and the latest Week 10 NFL odds list the Falcons as 13-point underdogs. According to the Week 10 NFL spreads, this is the largest number of any game, in part because New Orleans has been strong against the spread this season, covering six straight games. But will the Saints' streak continue? Or should you back the Falcons in your NFL predictions? NFL odds will continue to shift as kickoffs approach and NFL injury reports trickle in. Before you make any NFL predictions based on the Week 10 NFL lines, see the latest NFL picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It enters Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a 25-17 run on top-rated NFL picks and an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 10 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 10 NFL predictions are in. Here are three of the games it's most confident in this week:

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers (-4.5, 52): Another one of the model's strongest picks comes in the NFC battle between the Bucs and Cardinals, a matchup where the model likes one side nearly 60 percent of the time. The Bucs limp into Sunday's matchup having lost four straight games. Quarterback Jameis Winston has been a turnover machine in Tampa Bay's recent losing skid, throwing seven interceptions and losing four fumbles during that span. The Bucs are just 2-6 against the spread this season and now will face Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who can dissect opponents with his arm and legs. In addition, the Cardinals have fared well against the Buccaneers, covering the spread in six of their last eight games against Tampa Bay. However, Tampa Bay's aerial attack, which is averaging 376.6 yards per game, could have plenty of success against an Arizona defense that is giving up the fourth-most passing yards (280.7) per game to opposing offenses.

Lions vs. Bears (-2.5, 41.5): Another one of the computer's strongest picks comes in this NFC North battle, a matchup where the model likes one side of the spread well over 50 percent of the time. The Bears limp into Sunday's divisional matchup having lost four straight games. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has struggled mightily in Chicago's recent losing skid, failing to record a touchdown pass in three of his last four outings. The Bears are just 2-6 against the spread this season and now face Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's thrown 10 touchdowns over his last three games. In addition, the Lions have fared well on the road, covering the spread in five of their last seven away games. However, the Bears have covered in eight of their last nine games against NFC North opponents, including beating a one-point spread against Minnesota earlier this season.

Seahawks vs. 49ers (-6, 47): One of the strongest Week 10 NFL predictions the model is forecasting comes from the critical Monday Night Football matchup between the Seahawks and 49ers. Seattle is 7-2 on the season, while San Francisco is the last remaining unbeaten (8-0) in the NFL. Overall, these two NFC West rivals have looked like two of the best teams in the NFL. The Seahawks are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 road games, while the 49ers are an impressive 27-7 against the spread on Monday nights. The 49ers could be without George Kittle, who suffered a leg injury during San Francisco's 28-25 win over the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football last week. The model says one side of the spread cashes well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 10 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 10 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

NFL Week 10 odds