NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 10: Advanced computer model releases best predictions

The 2019 NFL Playoff picture should become clearer after the Week 10 NFL schedule plays out. That's especially true in the NFC, where the latest Week 10 NFL odds show tight matchups involving playoff hopefuls. The Cowboys (5-3) are three-point home favorites over the Vikings (6-3) in a battle of teams with winning records against the spread, with Dallas at 5-3 and Minnesota at 5-4. The Week 10 NFL spreads also show the Packers laying 4.5 points at home against Carolina. The Panthers are on a 5-1 run against the spread, while the Packers are 4-0 against teams with a winning record. But which team should you target with your Week 10 NFL bets? Before studying the latest NFL lines and making your own Week 10 NFL picks on those games or others, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It enters Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a 25-17 run on top-rated NFL picks and an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 10 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 10 NFL predictions are in. Here are three of the games it's most confident in this week:

Ravens vs. Bengals (+10, 45.5): Another one of the model's strongest picks comes in the AFC North battle between the Ravens and Bengals, a matchup where the model likes one side of the spread almost 60 percent of the time. The winless Bengals finally benched quarterback Andy Dalton, turning to rookie Ryan Finley in his place as they turn their attention to 2020 and beyond. The Bengals have struggled to an 0-8 straight-up record and are just 3-5 against the spread. Now, they'll host a red-hot Baltimore squad that is 6-2 straight-up and just took down the previously unbeaten Patriots. But several against the spread trends work in the Bengals' favor, as they've covered in eight of their last 11 games against AFC North opponents, including when they stayed within the 10.5-point spread against Baltimore earlier this season.

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers (-4.5, 52): Despite their 3-5 straight-up record on the year, Kyler Murray and company have been strong against the spread with a 6-3 mark. This is a tough matchup, however, because Arizona is just 29th in the NFL against the pass (280.7 yards per game), while Jameis Winston and the Bucs rank seventh in the league in passing offense (277.4). The model likes one side of this matchup well over 50 percent of the time as Bruce Arians faces his former team for the first time.

Chiefs vs. Titans (+3.5, 49): This line could swing with more updates on Patrick Mahomes (knee), but with early signs pointing to the league MVP returning, Kansas City is laying 3.5 points on the road. Ryan Tannehill is 2-1 straight-up as the starter for Tennessee, but the Titans are just 3-5-1 against the spread overall this season. The model says one side hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. It's also backing the under (49), which has hit in six of Tennessee's last eight games against AFC opponents.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a Super Bowl contender to go down hard, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 10 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 10 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

NFL Week 10 odds