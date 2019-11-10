NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 10: Proven computer model releases best predictions

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns have been two of the biggest surprises of the 2019 NFL schedule, but for different reasons. Buffalo is a surprising 6-2, while Cleveland is a disappointing 2-6. Buffalo is also 5-3 against the spread, while Cleveland is a matching 2-6 against the number. In Week 10, the two sides will go head-to-head, with the Browns listed as three-point favorites at home in the latest Week 10 NFL odds. Vegas also lists the Bears (3-5) as six-point home favorites in the latest Week 10 NFL lines over the Lions (3-4-1), who will reportedly be without quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip/back). So can bettors trust Mitchell Trubisky and Baker Mayfield to deliver as home favorites, or should they fade the struggling starters? And what other Week 10 NFL spreads might be ripe for the taking? Be sure to see the latest NFL picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before making your NFL predictions for Sunday and beyond.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It enters Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a 25-17 run on top-rated NFL picks and an incredible 87-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 10 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 10 NFL predictions are in. Here are three of the games it's most confident in this week:

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers (-4.5, 52): Another one of the model's strongest picks comes in the NFC battle between the Bucs and Cardinals, a matchup where the model likes one side nearly 60 percent of the time. The Bucs limp into Sunday's matchup having lost four straight games. Quarterback Jameis Winston has been a turnover machine in Tampa Bay's recent losing skid, throwing seven interceptions and losing four fumbles during that span. The Bucs are just 2-6 against the spread this season and now will face Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who can dissect opponents with his arm and legs. In addition, the Cardinals have fared well against the Buccaneers, covering the spread in six of their last eight games against Tampa Bay. However, Tampa Bay's aerial attack, which is averaging 376.6 yards per game, could have plenty of success against an Arizona defense that is giving up the fourth-most passing yards (280.7) per game to opposing offenses.

Ravens vs. Bengals (+10.5, 44.5): Another one of the model's top Week 10 NFL predictions comes in this AFC North battle, with one side of the spread hitting well over 60 percent of the time. The Ravens (6-2) are one of only three double-digit favorites in Week 10, and they're the only one playing on the road. It's the third time the Bengals (0-8) have been double-digit underdogs, with Cincinnati having split those two previous matchups against the spread. The cover came in Baltimore four weeks ago, when the Ravens were listed as 10.5-point home favorites. However, the Ravens are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven away games and coming off a confidence-building 37-20 win over the Patriots last week as three-point underdogs.

Falcons vs. Saints (-13.5, 51.5): One of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL predictions comes in Falcons vs. Saints, as the two NFC South rivals go head-to-head at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints have been one of the best in the NFL covering the spread, surviving several weeks without starting quarterback Drew Brees (thumb) thanks to solid play from backup Teddy Bridgewater. New Orleans is expected to have running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) back, and the Saints are 10-2 in their last 12 games coming off an open week. Meanwhile, the Falcons are also fresh off a bye and should have Matt Ryan (ankle) back under center. Atlanta is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games after gaining 350 yards of offense the week prior.

The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule.

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 10 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 10 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

